From gardening to changing tyres... Cape Town school teaches REAL-WORLD skills
Lester Kiewit speaks with Josh King, Sports Administrator and Head of Horticulture at Pinelands North Primary School.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
In school, we all learnt plenty of valuable lessons, but many lacked practical application in adulthood.
School taught us the quadratic formula, but skills such as changing a tyre, installing a light fixture, or maintaining a vegetable garden, we would have to learn on our own.
At Pinelands North Primary School, they empower their students with important and practical skills that they will need as adults.
According to King, the school decided in 2021 to teach these skills, getting parents involved, when they noticed a gap in the curriculum.
It is all a part of a bigger initiative at the end of the day.Josh King, Sports Administrator and Head of Horticulture - Pinelands North Primary School
There is an opportunity here for us to do something, not just for the school, but for the bigger community.Josh King, Sports Administrator and Head of Horticulture - Pinelands North Primary School
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tree-watering-child-planting-3335400/
