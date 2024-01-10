From gardening to changing tyres... Cape Town school teaches REAL-WORLD skills





Lester Kiewit speaks with Josh King, Sports Administrator and Head of Horticulture at Pinelands North Primary School.

In school, we all learnt plenty of valuable lessons, but many lacked practical application in adulthood.

School taught us the quadratic formula, but skills such as changing a tyre, installing a light fixture, or maintaining a vegetable garden, we would have to learn on our own.

At Pinelands North Primary School, they empower their students with important and practical skills that they will need as adults.

According to King, the school decided in 2021 to teach these skills, getting parents involved, when they noticed a gap in the curriculum.

It is all a part of a bigger initiative at the end of the day. Josh King, Sports Administrator and Head of Horticulture - Pinelands North Primary School

There is an opportunity here for us to do something, not just for the school, but for the bigger community. Josh King, Sports Administrator and Head of Horticulture - Pinelands North Primary School

