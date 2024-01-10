



Doja Cat is taking her ‘Scarlet Tour’ to the virtual world.

Fresh off the North American leg of the tour, the rapper announced that she will stage her first VR (virtual reality) concert.

In partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and The Diamond Bros, the ‘Doja Car: The Scarlet Tour in VR’ includes visuals from the tour’s Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena in December last year.

According to the announcement, the show is “a thrilling spectacle that blends reality and imagination, complete with cutting-edge visuals and beats”.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves into the show and enjoy Doja’s most popular songs such as ‘Paint the Town Red’, ‘Agora Hills’, and ‘Woman’.

The concert will premiere in VR on 20 January at 3 am (South African time) in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley.

Find out more information on the Meta website.

This article first appeared on 947 : Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert