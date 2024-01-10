IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist





Lester Kiewit speaks to Israeli journalist and political commentator Emily Schrader about her harsh criticism of the South African government for their “obsession with Israel” following the submission of a complaint to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

On Monday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 22 835 Palestinians had been killed so far, with another 58 416 reportedly injured.

In an 84-page suit, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza and asks the International Court of Justice to urgently declare that Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Emily Schrader is an Israeli journalist and political commentator.

She says Israel's offensive in Gaza does not fall within the definition of genocide.

The term genocide has a very specific definition... Emily Schrader, Israeli journalist and political commentator

This is a very inflammatory term that has been used to describe Israel's actions, whether right or wrong, when it comes to dealing with Palestinians for many years. Emily Schrader, Israeli journalist and political commentator

The genocide accusation doesn't really work, not to mention, Israel has stated explicitly that the target of these operations is not Palestinian people, it's a terrorist organisation that's controlling the Gaza Strip. Emily Schrader, Israeli journalist and political commentator

Earlier this week, US officials reiterated calls for Israel to reduce civilian casualties as it continues its assault on Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that 249 people were killed and 510 were wounded in an Israeli assault on Gaza over 24 hours.

RELATED: SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.