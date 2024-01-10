IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Lester Kiewit speaks to Israeli journalist and political commentator Emily Schrader about her harsh criticism of the South African government for their “obsession with Israel” following the submission of a complaint to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.
On Monday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 22 835 Palestinians had been killed so far, with another 58 416 reportedly injured.
In an 84-page suit, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza and asks the International Court of Justice to urgently declare that Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.
Emily Schrader is an Israeli journalist and political commentator.
She says Israel's offensive in Gaza does not fall within the definition of genocide.
The term genocide has a very specific definition...Emily Schrader, Israeli journalist and political commentator
This is a very inflammatory term that has been used to describe Israel's actions, whether right or wrong, when it comes to dealing with Palestinians for many years.Emily Schrader, Israeli journalist and political commentator
The genocide accusation doesn't really work, not to mention, Israel has stated explicitly that the target of these operations is not Palestinian people, it's a terrorist organisation that's controlling the Gaza Strip.Emily Schrader, Israeli journalist and political commentator
Earlier this week, US officials reiterated calls for Israel to reduce civilian casualties as it continues its assault on Gaza.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that 249 people were killed and 510 were wounded in an Israeli assault on Gaza over 24 hours.
RELATED: SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117620749_south-africa-and-israel-flags-together-relations-textile-cloth-fabric-texture.html
More from Local
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years
Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS were also subjected to the same fate.Read More
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing
Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water.Read More
GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is calling on Africa to support South Africa in its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.Read More
City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents
Unrest has hit Lavender Hill after the City of Cape Town's law enforcement painted over a Palestinian flag mural on one of its council-owned buildings.Read More
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.Read More
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
Gold One mine: About 150 more jobs still on the line after 400 dismissals
Four hundred workers at the troubled mine have already been fired for their involvement in two hostage situations in 2023 related to a court interdicted labour dispute preventing any illegal strikes.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
More from World
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?
The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate.Read More
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.Read More
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.Read More
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo
Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals.Read More
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake
1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.Read More
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD
Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD.Read More
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine
Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change.Read More
More from Opinion
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess
Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.Read More
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words
Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.Read More
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)
Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people)
The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More