ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
Lester Kiewit speaks with Corrie van Zyl, Interim General Manager of Western Province Cricket.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town was extremely unpredictable at the New Year's Test between the Proteas and India, leading to the shortest Test Match in history.
The match lasted just 642 balls and was over just after the lunch break on day two.
South Africa was bowled out for 55 just before lunch on the first day in which 23 wickets fell in 75.1 overs. The entire match lasted just 107 overs.
As a result, the ICC has rated the pitch at Newlands as 'unsatisfactory'.
Van Zyl says they need to look deeply into what transpired to ensure this never happens again.
We have received a preparation report from the groundsman… we need to look at all aspects, there might be deeper issues.Corrie van Zyl, Interim General Manager - Western Province Cricket
