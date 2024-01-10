City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents





Lester Kiewit speaks to JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has come under fire after it painted over a mural of the Palestinian flag on one of its council-owned housing units in Lavender Hill this week.

A video circulating on social media shows law enforcement officials daubing over the flag as locals looked on.

The move has sparked the ire of some Capetonians who have accused the Democratic Alliance-run Western Cape government of siding with Zionists and of being tone-deaf to the Lavender Hill community.

However, Smith says it's nothing of the sort.

We've responded with equal speed to others. There was a defacing and some anti-Islamic hate speech that was painted on the wall in front of the Kramat near the 12 Apostles. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Where we have a complaint and there are staff available they will go, the graffiti unit...it's two staff members and a cleaning team... JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith claims the City has acted with equal speed to other graffiti, such as gang tags, but argues that the sheer volume of these means the City doesn't always have capacity to remove them all.

I can supply you an endless range of pictures of tags being removed and the community saying thank you. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

In the last three months, tens of thousands of Capetonians have shown solidarity with the Palestinian people by taking to the streets with banners and Palestinian flags.

Protesters chant “Stop the genocide stop the hate. Israel is a racial state” & “free free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/ERNRNxNtpo ' Ashraf Hendricks (@AshrafRSA) October 22, 2023

On Tuesday, the City responded to a social media post, outlining the laws related to the City’s Graffiti by-law of 2010 and claimed that "Community members responsible for the mural have agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials."

One X (formerly Twitter) user responded to a post of the repainting saying, " You can see these council flats haven't been painted for maintenance in YEARS but these okes arrived with their tins of Dulux to paint over a Palestinian flag don't p*ss me off".

Another wrote: "Lavender Hill is a Red Zone - people die waiting for paramedics and they never see cops like this. Imagine you see a hoard of law enforcement and it's to PAINT OVER A PALESTINIAN FLAG? the lack of respect for this community disgusts me."

While on Facebook, a user commented: "They can repaint a Palestinian flag, but look at the top of that same building."

Community members responsible for the mural have agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials this morning. This is a public building consisting of Council-owned affordable rental units. ' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 9, 2024

