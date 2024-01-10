City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents

Streaming issues? Report here
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF's firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS... 10 January 2024 1:48 PM
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water. 10 January 2024 1:38 PM
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council's veto on Gaza,... 10 January 2024 12:30 PM
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investme... 10 January 2024 7:12 AM
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times. 10 January 2024 7:22 PM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 10 January 2024 7:37 AM
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times. 10 January 2024 7:22 PM
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues) Sara-Jayne King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issue... 10 January 2024 2:42 PM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
How 'Wakanda Forever' rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie 'Convict Conman' exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone 'winning'? The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate. 10 January 2024 11:34 AM
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa's genocide case against Israel South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which sta... 10 January 2024 10:54 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don't – here's why Africa has the world's largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents

10 January 2024 11:22 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Israel Palestine conflict

Unrest has hit Lavender Hill after the City of Cape Town's law enforcement painted over a Palestinian flag mural on one of its council-owned buildings.

Lester Kiewit speaks to JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has come under fire after it painted over a mural of the Palestinian flag on one of its council-owned housing units in Lavender Hill this week.

A video circulating on social media shows law enforcement officials daubing over the flag as locals looked on.

The move has sparked the ire of some Capetonians who have accused the Democratic Alliance-run Western Cape government of siding with Zionists and of being tone-deaf to the Lavender Hill community.

However, Smith says it's nothing of the sort.

We've responded with equal speed to others. There was a defacing and some anti-Islamic hate speech that was painted on the wall in front of the Kramat near the 12 Apostles.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Where we have a complaint and there are staff available they will go, the graffiti unit...it's two staff members and a cleaning team...

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith claims the City has acted with equal speed to other graffiti, such as gang tags, but argues that the sheer volume of these means the City doesn't always have capacity to remove them all.

I can supply you an endless range of pictures of tags being removed and the community saying thank you.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

In the last three months, tens of thousands of Capetonians have shown solidarity with the Palestinian people by taking to the streets with banners and Palestinian flags.

On Tuesday, the City responded to a social media post, outlining the laws related to the City’s Graffiti by-law of 2010 and claimed that "Community members responsible for the mural have agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials."

One X (formerly Twitter) user responded to a post of the repainting saying, " You can see these council flats haven't been painted for maintenance in YEARS but these okes arrived with their tins of Dulux to paint over a Palestinian flag don't p*ss me off".

Another wrote: "Lavender Hill is a Red Zone - people die waiting for paramedics and they never see cops like this. Imagine you see a hoard of law enforcement and it's to PAINT OVER A PALESTINIAN FLAG? the lack of respect for this community disgusts me."

While on Facebook, a user commented: "They can repaint a Palestinian flag, but look at the top of that same building."

RELATED: Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!'




More from Local

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow

10 January 2024 7:44 PM

Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.

Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of numerous gun bullets. Picture: Pexels.com

71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years

10 January 2024 1:48 PM

Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS were also subjected to the same fate.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing

10 January 2024 1:38 PM

Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’

10 January 2024 12:44 PM

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is calling on Africa to support South Africa in its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

10 January 2024 10:54 AM

South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY

10 January 2024 9:49 AM

The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist

10 January 2024 9:15 AM

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

Read More arrow_forward

The Gold One Modderfontein mine in Springs. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Gold One mine: About 150 more jobs still on the line after 400 dismissals

10 January 2024 6:49 AM

Four hundred workers at the troubled mine have already been fired for their involvement in two hostage situations in 2023 related to a court interdicted labour dispute preventing any illegal strikes.

Read More arrow_forward

@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth

9 January 2024 8:38 PM

A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'

9 January 2024 7:21 PM

The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.

Read More arrow_forward

