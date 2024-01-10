WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing





WhatsApp is expected to roll out two major features for its Android and iOS users soon.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform will soon allow users to share music audio during ongoing video calls (one-on-one or group) on the app.

iOS users will also be able to change WhatsApp’s default green theme of the app to a different colour of their choice.

Colour options include green, blue, white, coral, and purple.

“One of the primary advantages of this new feature leads in the freedom it gives users to express themselves through a different colour,” the report reads.

At the time of publishing this article, there has been no word on the official rollout date but with beta testing in full swing, it can’t be too far off.

