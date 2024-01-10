Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Workshop offers healing and support
It's become something of a psychological buzzword in recent times and critics of its liberal use say the label of 'narcissist' can be harmful when applied too frequently.
However, there's no considerable evidence that those who are in relationships with people displaying negative narcissist traits often feel abused, devalued and traumatised by their partner's behaviour.
A support group starting this month in Cape Town is being run through a series of in-person workshops for women who want to break free from the traumatic legacy of narcissistic abuse.
It's being facilitated by renowned trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt.
Roodt explains some of the key characteristics of narcissists.
They take care of their own needs, they want to always be in control of everyone and everything around them, there's an extreme sense of self importance, entitled, must be admired, lack empathy....Claudia Roodt, Trauma-informed therapist and social worker - Designed2Connect
Roodt says the modus operandi of a narcissist is to deny, dismiss and devalue their victims.
So they would deny emphatically, if you confront them, that they said anything, they will do everything in their power to dismiss you and they will devalue you.Claudia Roodt, Trauma-informed therapist and social worker - Designed2Connect
Roodt adds that narcissists also cannot take responsibility or be accountable for the consequences of their actions.
She says narcissism exists on a spectrum and that certain people gravitate towards people who display narcissistic traits.
Empaths seem to be attracted to narcissists because a narcissist will draw on your ability to give, because they themselves don't have the 'purity' to give to others from a good place.Claudia Roodt, Trauma-informed therapist and social worker - Designed2Connect
Roodt's workshop will run over the next few weekends in Kraaifontein.
There's a need for women to get together and really dig into, almost, the theory of narcissism.Claudia Roodt, Trauma-informed therapist and social worker - Designed2Connect
We're going to to look at the patterns of toxicity and narcissism and how do you actually heal from it.Claudia Roodt, Trauma-informed therapist and social worker - Designed2Connect
To sign up for the workshops, contact Claudia on 083 587 3269 or email via www.designed2connect.co.za/contact-us
