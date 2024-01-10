GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers Founder.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its bombardment of Gaza.
This case will be assessed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The Gift of the Givers is urging the African Union (AU) to support South Africa in its stance at the ICJ both as a collective and as individual nation states.
We cannot sit back and watch people be massacred.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
A few weeks into the war, the head of Gift of the Givers Gaza office, Ahmed Abbasi, was killed in an alleged targeted IDF attack.
This was an unarmed humanitarian serving people, and they killed him and his brother. Is this war?Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Sooliman says that one of their team members has lost 100 family members as a result of the siege in Gaza.
This situation is causing immense suffering on both sides and if there is peace both sides can live in harmony, he adds.
People keep saying alleged genocide. What is alleged about it? It is genocide.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
I have seen it for 33 years in the work I do. There are no winners in war. It just causes hate, distance, pain, and suffering.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejgj04iG8NM
