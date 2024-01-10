Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
CAPE TOWN - Israel has accused South Africa of weaponising the United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention in a legal case it’s called "baseless" and "libelous".
Its UN representative, Gilad Erdan has also accused the United Nations of bias and hypocrisy.
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.
South Africa will ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday to consider an immediate ceasefire to the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group – Hamas, in which more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.
Israel has lashed out at the UN for not condemning Hamas’ October 7 attacks in which 1,300 Israelis were killed, with more than 100 hostages still in captivity.
Erdan has also slammed South Africa for taking Israel to the UN’s top court over genocide claims.
“The UN has become the epitome of dystopian reality. And South Africa’s baseless and libelous case at the ICJ proves this exactly.”
But South Africa’s deputy representative, Marthinus van Schalkwyk, said indiscriminate attacks on thousands of civilians under the pretext of self defence can’t be allowed to continue.
“The current military actions of Israel towards Gaza are also reminiscent of the collective punishment conducted by South Africa’s apartheid government, as it sought to destroy those fighting for their legitimate rights and freedoms.”
The UN has thus far failed to stop the three-month long war with the United States using its veto power in the security council to reject a resolution on a ceasefire.
READ MORE:
* SA's genocide crimes case against Israel: 'We stand on principle' - Ramaphosa
-
-
UK's Mitchell says he doesn't agree with SA's genocide claims against Israel
This article first appeared on EWN : Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/flags-of-countries-in-front-of-the-united-nations-office-at-geneva-16459372/
More from Politics
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party.Read More
ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said its renewal programme had successfully rooted out members who were pulling the organisation backwards.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More
112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga
The ANC is gearing up to host its 112th anniversary celebration this weekend.Read More
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why
Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35.Read More