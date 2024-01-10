Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case





CAPE TOWN - Israel has accused South Africa of weaponising the United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention in a legal case it’s called "baseless" and "libelous".

Its UN representative, Gilad Erdan has also accused the United Nations of bias and hypocrisy.

But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.

South Africa will ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday to consider an immediate ceasefire to the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group – Hamas, in which more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Israel has lashed out at the UN for not condemning Hamas’ October 7 attacks in which 1,300 Israelis were killed, with more than 100 hostages still in captivity.

Erdan has also slammed South Africa for taking Israel to the UN’s top court over genocide claims.

“The UN has become the epitome of dystopian reality. And South Africa’s baseless and libelous case at the ICJ proves this exactly.”

But South Africa’s deputy representative, Marthinus van Schalkwyk, said indiscriminate attacks on thousands of civilians under the pretext of self defence can’t be allowed to continue.

“The current military actions of Israel towards Gaza are also reminiscent of the collective punishment conducted by South Africa’s apartheid government, as it sought to destroy those fighting for their legitimate rights and freedoms.”

The UN has thus far failed to stop the three-month long war with the United States using its veto power in the security council to reject a resolution on a ceasefire.

