Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
As we head into the post-festive lull, a reminder to make sure you know your rights should the season’s joy turn to disappointment when gifts end up being faulty, unsafe, or not as described.
Similarly, you'll want to know what you're entitled to should you wish to return the novelty socks you received from Great Auntie Wilma but don’t have a receipt.
And what if your resolve to get fit this year lasted only a few days into January and you're wanting out of your new gym membership early?
If you’re someone who has found themselves in a consumer conundrum this festive season, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expertise on the most common post-festive consumer issues.
Returning goods
Did you know, as a consumer you have no right to return (either for refund, exchange or credit note) an item bought in a shop, unless there is something wrong with the item?
Knowler says most people assume they have a right to a refund or exchange, based on the fact that many shops will, as a matter of customer service, allow you to return an item, although nothing in the Consumer Protection Act compels them to do so.
(You DO have a 7-day cooling off period if you buy something online, confirms Knowler)
If you buy something from a physical store and there's nothing wrong with it, you don't have any right to return it at all.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
People believe they do [have a right to return]...and in fact its customer service, and then when you find a store that won't refund...you want to scream blue murder! But it isn't your right.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Gift vouchers
Knowler says another common consumer issue she is asked to clarify year-round is regarding gift vouchers.
How long do you have to redeem a gift voucher and is small print that claims the voucher must be used within a certain period valid?
Knowler says she's shocked that so many service providers still don't know what the law says about gift vouchers.
It's important to make a distinction between a voucher that's issued as part of a loyalty programme and one that's prepaid.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The Act stipulates that any prepaid voucher must be valid, you must be able to redeem it for up to three years.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Membership contracts
The start of a new year inevitably turns people’s minds to resolutions and goals for the year - and often those goals involve weight loss and getting fit.
Unsurprisingly, January sees more take-up of gym contracts than any other month, but what if your willpower fails you and you want out of the contract early?
These types of contracts for a gym, cellphone or tracking device are called fixed-term contracts in the Act, explains Knowler.
The Act says, yes, you can cancel at anytime with a month's notice, even if that initial period (the 12 months, the 36 months etc) is not up, but the supplier has the right to impose a cancellation fee.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
RELATED:Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer?
You can contact Wendy with YOUR consumer queries at consumer@knowler.co.za.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pressmaster/pressmaster1711/pressmaster171100800/90877624-surprise-for-you.jpg
