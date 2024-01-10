Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing





Lester Kiewit speaks to freelance journalist, Andrew Thompson.

Private schools are known to be expensive but even government schools are becoming increasingly costly.

The most expensive government day school in South Africa this year is Pretoria Boys’ High School, which will cost parents a chocking R70,200 per year.

King Edward VII School follows closely behind with R69,870 for a matric year.

The cheapest of these ‘top tier’ government schools is Bryanston High School, which charges R51,200.

Thompson says that the fees went up by between 5% and 8% at many of these schools.

You are looking at about R5000 more a year. Andrew Thompson, Freelance Journalist

Based on the numbers he has seen, there are only two girls’ schools in the top ten, and they are still much cheaper than boys’ schools.

As pricey as these schools are, they are still nowhere near the cost of private schools which can cost as much as R240 000 per year.