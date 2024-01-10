Good Samaritan to the rescue! Cape Town toddler reunited with teddy





Remember the Cape Town family who was on the hunt to help find their three-year-old’s lost teddy?

Through the power of community, a good Samaritan reunited the little girl with the teddy – sort of.

While visitors left the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Cape Minstrel Carnival in high spirits, little Ziyah Jacobs (3) was left heartbroken after she lost her favourite teddy bear in the crowd.

The family immediately sent out a call for help to the community to help find the lost teddy, even going as far as offering a reward.

After more than a week passed, the family received a call from a community member, IOL reports.

“She [Donna Steyn] said her daughter had a teddy bear just like this one and we could fetch it. Ziyah just ran to the teddy bear and was so happy,” said grandmother, Juleiga Rorch.

Steyn’s daughter had the opportunity to meet Ziyah and give her the teddy bear.

While the three-year-old wasn’t exactly reunited with her exact lost teddy bear, it is great to see this story find a happy ending.

