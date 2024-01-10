Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?





Clarence Ford catches up with Barbara Friedman on the latest viral stories.

LinkedIn is known for professional networking and job hunting, but it seems more people are using it to find love.

While she never intended to use the platform for dating, 24-year-old Samuela John recalled incidents where three separate men slid into her DMs last year.

Speaking to Business Insider, John said the suitors would ‘disguise’ their intentions by saying they were simply looking to connect or had a vacancy they believed she would be suitable for.

But soon enough, it was clear that their intentions weren’t strictly professional.

While unexpected, it does make sense that you would be able to find someone who has similar life and career aspirations as you because their work history, education, and career goals are set out from the beginning.

One of the reasons why people say they use it as a dating app, to an extent, you can if people are real. I think that is a plus. Barbara Friedman, Barb’s Wire

With over one billion active reported users, who knows who might be using LinkedIn to find love.