French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

2023 was a tough year for consumers, with food prices in particular shooting up with no seeming end in sight.

At the same time retailers were under pressure from a number of quarters, with some stating they'd done everything possible not to pass the cost on to their customers.

Bruce Whitfield asks whether local supermarket chains are prepared to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, as in the recent case of France's Carrefour.

The multi-national retail giant announced it was pulling PepsiCo products from its shelves in four European countries in protest against climbing costs.

Carrefour is reported as saying it would display signs saying the brands would no longer be stocked "due to unacceptable price increases".

It's an unusual step for any retailer to take, comments investment analyst and market commentator Chris Gilmour, but in this case he believes Carrefour are doing the right thing.

He notes that the situation is different in South Africa, where the ability to substitute any boycotted products would be more constrained.

They do have this kind of symbiotic relationship around the world - the supplier supplies the goods to the retailer and the retailer then supplies it to the consumer. But you've had this ongoing situation for many years where the retailers are quite often are accused by the competition authorities of price gouging, when in fact they're not. Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst

In France and in the rest of Europe, the amount of substitution, the amount of own brand products that can fill the gap left by Pepsi and other big branded products, is much much higher than it is in South Africa. Here you've got maybe a penetration of 20-25% in total. In the UK and Europe, and America, it's closer to 50%. Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst

This means that local retailers probably are not able to push back against suppliers, Gilmour concludes.

"They just don't have the size and the gravitas to do what Carrefour has done."

He also notes that the profit margins of big multi-nationals like Pepsi are opaque, in contrast to local outfits.

It's easy to fire salvos at these multi-nationals and say 'they're making massive profits, let's boycott them'. With the local guys, the likes of AGI and so on, you can see their margins... and you can see that they've been taking on lots of strain in the past year or two. Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst

