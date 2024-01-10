French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Bruce Whitfield interviews investment analyst and market commentator Chris Gilmour.
2023 was a tough year for consumers, with food prices in particular shooting up with no seeming end in sight.
At the same time retailers were under pressure from a number of quarters, with some stating they'd done everything possible not to pass the cost on to their customers.
RELATED: Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
Bruce Whitfield asks whether local supermarket chains are prepared to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, as in the recent case of France's Carrefour.
The multi-national retail giant announced it was pulling PepsiCo products from its shelves in four European countries in protest against climbing costs.
Carrefour is reported as saying it would display signs saying the brands would no longer be stocked "due to unacceptable price increases".
RELATED: Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
It's an unusual step for any retailer to take, comments investment analyst and market commentator Chris Gilmour, but in this case he believes Carrefour are doing the right thing.
He notes that the situation is different in South Africa, where the ability to substitute any boycotted products would be more constrained.
They do have this kind of symbiotic relationship around the world - the supplier supplies the goods to the retailer and the retailer then supplies it to the consumer. But you've had this ongoing situation for many years where the retailers are quite often are accused by the competition authorities of price gouging, when in fact they're not.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst
In France and in the rest of Europe, the amount of substitution, the amount of own brand products that can fill the gap left by Pepsi and other big branded products, is much much higher than it is in South Africa. Here you've got maybe a penetration of 20-25% in total. In the UK and Europe, and America, it's closer to 50%.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst
This means that local retailers probably are not able to push back against suppliers, Gilmour concludes.
"They just don't have the size and the gravitas to do what Carrefour has done."
He also notes that the profit margins of big multi-nationals like Pepsi are opaque, in contrast to local outfits.
It's easy to fire salvos at these multi-nationals and say 'they're making massive profits, let's boycott them'. With the local guys, the likes of AGI and so on, you can see their margins... and you can see that they've been taking on lots of strain in the past year or two.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst
Scroll up to listen to Gilmour's analysis
Related:
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 monthsst-block-14
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/11/08/11/13/grocery-3802358960720.jpg
More from Business
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess
Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words
Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More
Standard Bank cleared of any wrongdoing in currency manipulation case
In a statement, Standard Bank said it welcomed Monday's decision by the court.Read More
More from Local
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years
Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS were also subjected to the same fate.Read More
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing
Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water.Read More
GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is calling on Africa to support South Africa in its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.Read More
City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents
Unrest has hit Lavender Hill after the City of Cape Town's law enforcement painted over a Palestinian flag mural on one of its council-owned buildings.Read More
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.Read More
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.Read More
Gold One mine: About 150 more jobs still on the line after 400 dismissals
Four hundred workers at the troubled mine have already been fired for their involvement in two hostage situations in 2023 related to a court interdicted labour dispute preventing any illegal strikes.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issues.Read More
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.Read More
Good Samaritan to the rescue! Cape Town toddler reunited with teddy
Who doesn't love a happy ending!Read More
Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Workshop offers healing and support
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to trauma-informed therapist and social worker Claudia Roodt about a workshop for women healing from narcissistic abuse.Read More
WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing
Users will be able to share music during ongoing video calls.Read More
From gardening to changing tyres... Cape Town school teaches REAL-WORLD skills
Pinelands North Primary School is teaching students useful life skills in preparation for the real world.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More