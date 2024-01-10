Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money





Bruce Whitfield interviews Maarten Ackerman, chief economist and advisory partner at Citadel Investment Services.

We're starting a new year, and investors are eyeing how to make money in 2024 after a volatile 2023 for markets.

While there are still good investment opportunities to look out for, Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman is getting a definite sense of déjà vu.

He highlights similar key themes of peak inflation, peak interest rates and the potential of a global recession.

On The Money Show, Ackerman shares his investment outlook for 2024.

Caution should be your watchword, he warns.

While the US avoided a recession last year and markets responded positively, Ackerman believes this recession has simply been delayed.

There is a bit of a déjà vu if you think of where we were last year this time - if you think about the consensus then, most people expected the world to see a soft landing, a potential recession... the outlook for markets was quite bleak. And then 2023 we had another double-digit year for global markets, the JSE on its own did a close to 10% return... Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist - Citadel Investment Services

So markets definitely performed much better than expected last year... probably because the US specifically, avoided a recession. You can argue they probably delayed that. I don't think they're out of the woods yet; we've seen a massive increase in interest rates... Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist - Citadel Investment Services

That's why I'm saying last year most people expected a very tough economic environment, and you could probably argue that we're sitting with economic uncertainty 2.1 for this year as well. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist - Citadel Investment Services

Add to the mix all the geopolitical issues at play, and a host of elections around the world will really "add some fireworks" he says.

Looking at all these factors, is our anxiety more about the risk itself or about managing our emotions in the face of that risk?

Considering that when it comes to our own personal finances we can get quite emotional, Ackerman emphasizes the importance of having someone knowledgeable you can bounce your investment ideas off.

Three key areas to focus on:

Possible economic challenges and ways to diversify your portfolio

The opportunities presented by the volatile rand

Strategic, tax-aware investment decisions to navigate uncertainty

