Lifestyle

Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'

10 January 2024 7:23 PM
by Veronica Makhoali
Tags:
DJ Black Coffee

It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.

JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee is recovering after sustaining serious injuries on his way to a performance in Argentina.

It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.

In a statement on his social pages, the DJ's representatives confirmed that he was receiving medical treatment but have asked for privacy and patience as he continues to recover.


This article first appeared on EWN : Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'




Share this:
