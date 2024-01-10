Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'





JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee is recovering after sustaining serious injuries on his way to a performance in Argentina.

It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.

In a statement on his social pages, the DJ's representatives confirmed that he was receiving medical treatment but have asked for privacy and patience as he continues to recover.

