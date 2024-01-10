Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'
JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee is recovering after sustaining serious injuries on his way to a performance in Argentina.
It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.
In a statement on his social pages, the DJ's representatives confirmed that he was receiving medical treatment but have asked for privacy and patience as he continues to recover.
January 10, 2024
This article first appeared on EWN : Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'
More from Lifestyle
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.Read More
The best countries to visit on the South African rand
Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.Read More
PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need
Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.Read More
What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin
Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Workshop offers healing and support
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to trauma-informed therapist and social worker Claudia Roodt about a workshop for women healing from narcissistic abuse.Read More
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issues.Read More
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.Read More