Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 January 2024 are: Lotto: 09, 15, 17, 27, 31, 49 B: 35
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 21, 22, 29, 39 B: 16
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 08, 14, 17, 18, 25 B: 04
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 10/01/24 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 10, 2024
#LOTTO: 09, 15, 17, 27, 31, 49#BONUS: 35
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 07, 21, 22, 29, 39#BONUS: 16#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 08, 14, 17, 18, 25#BONUS: 04 pic.twitter.com/JhJY5LSrMg
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024
