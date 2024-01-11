What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Singer, Songwriter, Composer, Producer, and Record Executive Luyolo Yiba, also known as Luyolo Music. Born and raised in Qonce, he became famous after winning Idols SA Season 15 in 2019.
It's been just over four years since Qonce-born singer Luyolo Yiba was crowned champion of Season 15 of Idols SA.
The former IT industry worker pipped fellow vocalist Sneziey Msomito to the top spot in the competition.
Click below to check out the moment he won:
After the success of his debut album Ithemba in late 2020, Luyolo is back with new music.
He sat down with King to talk about his latest musical offering, his journey to Idols and what life is really like after winning the talent show:
Yoh, that moment! It's still surreal, even today... I'm like, 'WOW!' It's been a crazy experience.Luyolo Yiba, winner - Idols SA season 15
Yiba was initially unsure if the win was for real.
I was like, are we doing a practice run? Because we normally did practice runs and we did a practice run of the person being a winner and the person NOT going through.Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner
Yiba was not always confident about his chances in the competition.
I was never in it to win it; let me just be honest about that one!Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner
Yiba says he was pretty quickly brought back down to earth when many of the 'perks' of the show were stripped away.
We tend to come out of the show thinking everything just gonna go up, only to find out that the resources that we had in the Idols competition [disappear]... the budget for the show is not for YOU as the artist!Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner
It's been a crazy learning curve because I wasn't really exposed to the business side of music.Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner
Yiba's latest track Uyphathe Kahle is available to download on all streaming platforms.
You can follow his journey on Instagram (@luyolomusic) and Facebook (@luyolomusic).
