What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department. 11 January 2024 2:08 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’ Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country. 11 January 2024 12:43 PM
View all Local
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
View all Politics
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it? The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. Th... 10 January 2024 9:43 PM
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh. 10 January 2024 9:15 PM
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
View all Business
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident' The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery. 11 January 2024 12:30 PM
The best countries to visit on the South African rand Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African sal... 11 January 2024 10:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
View all Sport
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as a... 11 January 2024 1:28 PM
Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war. 11 January 2024 9:42 AM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans

11 January 2024 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
Idols
Idols SA
luyolo yiba
Luyolo

Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Singer, Songwriter, Composer, Producer, and Record Executive Luyolo Yiba, also known as Luyolo Music. Born and raised in Qonce, he became famous after winning Idols SA Season 15 in 2019.

'SA Idols' season 15 winner Luyolo Yiba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSALuyoloYiba
'SA Idols' season 15 winner Luyolo Yiba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSALuyoloYiba

RELATED: Luyolo Yiba chats about his victory, crowned Idols SA season 15 winner

It's been just over four years since Qonce-born singer Luyolo Yiba was crowned champion of Season 15 of Idols SA.

The former IT industry worker pipped fellow vocalist Sneziey Msomito to the top spot in the competition.

Click below to check out the moment he won:

After the success of his debut album Ithemba in late 2020, Luyolo is back with new music.

He sat down with King to talk about his latest musical offering, his journey to Idols and what life is really like after winning the talent show:

Yoh, that moment! It's still surreal, even today... I'm like, 'WOW!' It's been a crazy experience.

Luyolo Yiba, winner - Idols SA season 15

Yiba was initially unsure if the win was for real.

I was like, are we doing a practice run? Because we normally did practice runs and we did a practice run of the person being a winner and the person NOT going through.

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

Yiba was not always confident about his chances in the competition.

I was never in it to win it; let me just be honest about that one!

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

Yiba says he was pretty quickly brought back down to earth when many of the 'perks' of the show were stripped away.

We tend to come out of the show thinking everything just gonna go up, only to find out that the resources that we had in the Idols competition [disappear]... the budget for the show is not for YOU as the artist!

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

It's been a crazy learning curve because I wasn't really exposed to the business side of music.

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

Yiba's latest track Uyphathe Kahle is available to download on all streaming platforms.

You can follow his journey on Instagram (@luyolomusic) and Facebook (@luyolomusic).


This article first appeared on 947 : What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans




11 January 2024 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
Idols
Idols SA
luyolo yiba
Luyolo

More from Entertainment

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein. Photo: Calvin Klein/YouTube (screenshot)

'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral

11 January 2024 9:28 AM

'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies

10 January 2024 11:30 AM

Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and singer, Doja Cat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nate the Director

Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert

10 January 2024 8:42 AM

Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Convict Conman’ is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: YouTube/Showmax (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators

8 January 2024 2:12 PM

The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today

8 January 2024 11:36 AM

Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cillian Murphy wins best male acto for 'Oppenheimer' at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo: YouTube/Universal Picture (screenshot)

'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes

8 January 2024 9:52 AM

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late actress, Glynis Johns. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Studio Publicity

‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100

5 January 2024 3:08 PM

"Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah scoops Webby Award. Picture credit: Twitter

Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb

5 January 2024 2:25 PM

1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now

5 January 2024 1:20 PM

Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Josh Duhamel dubs Cape Town "incredible" after a hike up Lion's Head

5 January 2024 12:19 PM

Yes! The actor vaycayed in The Mother City and we love that for him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history

Opinion Politics

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

Lifestyle

PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need

Lifestyle

Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa signs Fundraising Amendment Bill into law

11 January 2024 3:22 PM

SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

11 January 2024 2:44 PM

SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert

11 January 2024 1:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA