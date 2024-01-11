PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need





Pippa Hudson speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Sometimes we are forced to buy items on layby when we cannot afford to pay in full at the time.

However, in some cases a kind stranger might step in to make life a little easier.

An anonymous person on Facebook recently posted that they had gone into a PEP store and paid off two lay-bys for school uniforms.

She was able to do this through PEP Lay-by Buddy Initiative, which allows any person to contribute towards paying off someone’s lay-by.

You can do this either online through the PEP website or at the till of any PEP store.

A customer will then be randomly selected to receive a voucher from PEP to pay off their purchase and both the original customer and the donor will remain anonymous.

They allow you to choose the province and the type of layby… but you don’t know who it is going to, and they don’t know where it is coming from. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist