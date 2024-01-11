Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ofer Cassif, a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, about his decision to signed a petition filed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing Genocide in Gaza.
RELATED: SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
A member of the left wing)Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset has announced he is to join the lawsuit against Israel in the Hague.
Making the announcement, Ofer Cassif said, "My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide."
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing from South African lawyers this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in respect of the IDF's offensive in Gaza.
Cassif says an impartial investigation into the genocide claims is essential:
I have no intention to say if there is a genocide or not, I think that the most important thing is to investigate that. Israel is part of the Convention against Genocide. Israel should, like any other state, be above the law.Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party
The ICJ has no authority to prosecute anyone or state, since it is not a criminal court, however, it's judgments are in disputes between States are binding upon the parties concerned.
The ICJ may rule, for instance, decided under deliberation and discussion, that the war should be stopped, and that's the main intention and aspiration of mine, because that's the only way, alas, to stop the bloodshed.Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party
If the court decides to stop the war, thousands, in fact millions of Palestinians are going to be saved.Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party
Cassif adds that such a ruling is ALSO in the interests of Israel:
I don't want anyone to be harmed, not only Palestinians but also Israelis.Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party
Cassif's announcement has led to a fellow member of the Israeli Knesset, accusing him of “treasonous words” and calling for his impeachment from the Knesset.
It's reported Oded Forer has since Sunday collected 70 signatures calling for Cassif’s removal.
RELATED: IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_215335917_hands-holding-a-heart-shaped-palestinian-flag-in-front-of-a-black-background.html
More from World
SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza
South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as acts of genocide.Read More
Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war
Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war.Read More
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?
South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.Read More
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?
The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate.Read More
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.Read More
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.Read More
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.Read More
More from Local
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.Read More
Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’
Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country.Read More
SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert
On Thursday, South Africa in its genocide case against Israel is expected to try and persuade the International Court of Justice to put in place provisional measures to protect the Palestinian people living in Gaza.Read More
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?
South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.Read More
The world zeroes in on SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ
South Africa is set to appeal to the UN’s top court to issue an order for Israel to halt military operations in Gaza, and to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the thousands of Palestinians displaced by its war with Hamas.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years
Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS were also subjected to the same fate.Read More
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party.Read More
ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said its renewal programme had successfully rooted out members who were pulling the organisation backwards.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More