Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ofer Cassif, a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, about his decision to signed a petition filed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing Genocide in Gaza.

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com
Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

RELATED: SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon

A member of the left wing)Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset has announced he is to join the lawsuit against Israel in the Hague.

Making the announcement, Ofer Cassif said, "My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide."

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing from South African lawyers this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in respect of the IDF's offensive in Gaza.

Cassif says an impartial investigation into the genocide claims is essential:

I have no intention to say if there is a genocide or not, I think that the most important thing is to investigate that. Israel is part of the Convention against Genocide. Israel should, like any other state, be above the law.

Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party

The ICJ has no authority to prosecute anyone or state, since it is not a criminal court, however, it's judgments are in disputes between States are binding upon the parties concerned.

The ICJ may rule, for instance, decided under deliberation and discussion, that the war should be stopped, and that's the main intention and aspiration of mine, because that's the only way, alas, to stop the bloodshed.

Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party

If the court decides to stop the war, thousands, in fact millions of Palestinians are going to be saved.

Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party

Cassif adds that such a ruling is ALSO in the interests of Israel:

I don't want anyone to be harmed, not only Palestinians but also Israelis.

Ofer Cassif, Member - Hadash-Ta'al party

Cassif's announcement has led to a fellow member of the Israeli Knesset, accusing him of “treasonous words” and calling for his impeachment from the Knesset.

It's reported Oded Forer has since Sunday collected 70 signatures calling for Cassif’s removal.

RELATED: IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist




11 January 2024 11:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

