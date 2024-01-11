Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert

11 January 2024 11:47 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
University of Pretoria
Gaza
International Court of Justice
Centre for Human Rights
Israel Palestine conflict

On Thursday, South Africa in its genocide case against Israel is expected to try and persuade the International Court of Justice to put in place provisional measures to protect the Palestinian people living in Gaza.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of research at the University of Pretoria’s world-renowned Centre for Human Rights, Magnus Killander, has weighed in on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, saying he believes the former's chances of securing at least provisional measures are good.

Some of South Africa’s top legal minds are set to appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday.

They will argue the first part of the case that stems from Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza, where more than 23,000 people have been killed in the past three months. But the death toll doesn't distinguish between assailants and civilians.

This follows Hamas launching a surprise attack on Israel in October 2023, killing more than 1,100 people and taking over 200 hostages.

READ MORE:

Pending the ultimate determination of the matter, which could take years, South Africa will on Thursday be trying to convince the ICJ to put in place provisional measures to protect the Palestinian people.

“I think based on the court precedent that they've decided in the past, South Africa has quite a strong case in respect of the provisional measures,” said Killander.

“How that would then pan out in the long term in relation to the final judgment would remain to be seen.”

Killander said Israel’s expected argument that it’s just defending itself seemed weak.

“The argument from the South African side is not that they can’t defend themselves, but how they go about the indiscriminate bombings, the siege, those things where it goes beyond the defence.

“We will only hear Israel’s arguments [on Friday], but I guess it will be: we have taken action, we’ve asked people to evacuate buildings. That they have taken sufficient action, I guess, would be their argument. But of course, if one looks at the situation on the ground, that seems to be quite a weak argument.”


This article first appeared on EWN : SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert




