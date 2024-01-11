POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide





Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Mamabolo, spokesperson for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, about why they believe nationalising a fragmented traffic police service could save lives and make for more efficient staff.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) says it wants to see South Africa’s traffic police nationalised.

The union has called for provincial traffic police departments to be scrapped and replaced with one national traffic police department.

The call came against the backdrop of what the union described as “severe organisational challenges”, which it said were “preventing traffic officers from taking a strategic, coordinated approach to policing our roads, and limiting their efficiency and impact”.

Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says the current organisational structure needs streamlining:

For example, in the Western Cape you've got the Provincial Traffic Department operating under the Department of Housing. In other provinces it's Public Works, and in others it's Safety and Security. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

He says that under the Constitution, traffic officers are catergorized as law enforcement agencies as such their organisational structure out to mirror that of the SAPS as set out in the Police Act 1995.

It speaks to one police agency in the country under one national commissioner. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

Mamabolo adds that nationalising the traffic police would ensure a streamlined service nationwide:

As opposed to differentiating whether different provinces are more effective or less effective than others. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

