SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has kicked off its oral arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in an attempt to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza.
It’s part of its bigger case to have the killings of Palestinians by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) declared genocidal acts.
Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has been sworn in as an ad hoc judge to hear the case along with the 15 permanent judges.
Making opening remarks in the world’s top court, ambassador Vusi Madonsela criticised the inability to stop the killings of Palestinians.
“It’s raising severe concerns regarding Israel and other state parties’ obligations to prevent crimes against humanity and genocide in the Gaza Strip.
“This warning has been followed by a succession of warnings, including by 37 United Nations special rapporteurs of the failure of the international system to mobilise to prevent genocide in Gaza.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said though South Africa condemned Hamas killings and kidnappings of Israelis on 7 October, the retaliation by Israel cannot be justified.
“No armed attack on a state territory, no matter how serious, even an attack involving atrocity crimes, can provide any justification for, or defence to breaches of the convention, whether as a matter of law or morality.”
This article first appeared on EWN : SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza
