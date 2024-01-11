SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department. 11 January 2024 2:08 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
View all Local
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
View all Politics
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it? The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. Th... 10 January 2024 9:43 PM
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh. 10 January 2024 9:15 PM
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
View all Business
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident' The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery. 11 January 2024 12:30 PM
The best countries to visit on the South African rand Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African sal... 11 January 2024 10:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
View all Sport
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as a... 11 January 2024 1:28 PM
Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war. 11 January 2024 9:42 AM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

11 January 2024 1:28 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Gaza
Hamas
International Court of Justice
Israel Palestine conflict

South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as acts of genocide.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has kicked off its oral arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in an attempt to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

It’s part of its bigger case to have the killings of Palestinians by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) declared genocidal acts.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has been sworn in as an ad hoc judge to hear the case along with the 15 permanent judges.

READ MORE:

Making opening remarks in the world’s top court, ambassador Vusi Madonsela criticised the inability to stop the killings of Palestinians.

“It’s raising severe concerns regarding Israel and other state parties’ obligations to prevent crimes against humanity and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“This warning has been followed by a succession of warnings, including by 37 United Nations special rapporteurs of the failure of the international system to mobilise to prevent genocide in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said though South Africa condemned Hamas killings and kidnappings of Israelis on 7 October, the retaliation by Israel cannot be justified.

“No armed attack on a state territory, no matter how serious, even an attack involving atrocity crimes, can provide any justification for, or defence to breaches of the convention, whether as a matter of law or morality.”


This article first appeared on EWN : SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza




11 January 2024 1:28 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Gaza
Hamas
International Court of Justice
Israel Palestine conflict

More from World

© annashalam/123rf.com

Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hezbollah flag / Wikimedia Commons: Unknown author

Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war

11 January 2024 9:42 AM

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?

11 January 2024 8:51 AM

South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?

10 January 2024 11:34 AM

The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

10 January 2024 10:54 AM

South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist

10 January 2024 9:15 AM

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon

9 January 2024 11:25 AM

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer

8 January 2024 12:09 PM

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fotokostic/123rf.com

[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap

5 January 2024 1:46 PM

1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay: hosnysalah

Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

5 January 2024 11:47 AM

Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa signs Fundraising Amendment Bill into law

11 January 2024 3:22 PM

SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

11 January 2024 2:44 PM

SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert

11 January 2024 1:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA