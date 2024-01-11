Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’





Lester Kiewit speaks with Scarra Ntubeni, Stormers hooker.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Two stormers legends have recently broken major milestones in their careers.

Brok Harris has played over 400 games as a professional, and Ntubeni has played over 100 games for the Stormers.

Ntubeni says that it has been a long journey to his 100th game, but it was made special by having his family and friends there and finishing the night victorious.

His 100th game, also marked the first game he was able to bring his son to.

He adds that after 100 games you can really feel the difference in your body, especially when training.

Looking after your body becomes much more important. You get to know your body as well. Scarra Ntubeni, Stormers Hooker

The Stormers will take on the Sale Sharks in their next United Rugby Championship game on Saturday.