[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO





Thabo Mdluli speaks with Dr Phetiwe Matutu, Chief Executive Officer of Universities South Africa

The minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande has proposed that universities increase tuition and residence fees by 4.5% and 6.5% respectively.

This will likely affect students who are a part of the ‘missing middle.’

The missing middle refers to those whose household income is between R350 000 and R600 000 per year.

Matutu says that the increases happen on an annual basis and that the universities will still prioritise trying to balance keeping the fees affordable while offering quality education

The price hike that has been mentioned by the minister is necessary… there is no way one can avoid increases in fees on an annual basis. Phetiwe Matutu, Chief Executive Officer of Universities South Africa

In order to pay salaries, attract staff, and take care of students she says prices need to go up.

