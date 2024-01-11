Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender





Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town is steadily moving ahead with its aim of reducing reliance on Eskom through mitigating the impact of loadshedding and diversifying energy supply.

It has just has issued the latest in a series of power-related tenders in line with the strategy of adding independent power to the City’s grid.

Short-term plans include protecting its customers against the first four stages of Eskom loadshedding by 2026, adding 650MW of independent power to the mix within five years.

This is on the road building up to the ultimate goal of access to sufficient additional independent power to put an end to power cuts says Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayco Member for Energy.

The tender is out currently and will close on 8 April... We are hoping of course that with all of the short-term programmes that we're hoping to implement, there will some success. In terms of our plans we really would like to protect our customers against the first four stages of loadshedding by 2026. And that is literally just two years away... Beverley van Reenen, Mayco Member for Energy - City of Cape Town

Power supply diversification initiatives include:

• UNDER WAY: Embedded IPP renewable energy (200MW) – with the goal to diversify electricity suppliers for more cost-effective electricity

• UNDER WAY: Dispatchable IPP Program (up to 500MW) – a key load-shedding mitigation mechanism, with 10-year power contracts for dispatchable power plants

• UNDER WAY: Wheeling (up to 350MW) – a City-enabled means of third parties selling electricity to each other using existing grid infrastructure

• DONE: Private Small-Scale Embedded Generation (up to 100 MW) mechanism – Residential and commercial customers are enabled to generate electricity for their own use and be credited for excess generation

• UNDER WAY: City-owned SSEG (up to 20MW) from the Atlantis plant (7MW) and solar PV at City facilities (13MW)

