Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more th... 11 January 2024 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO Universities across South Africa are set to see increases in tuition and residence fees. 11 January 2024 3:07 PM
View all Local
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza,... 10 January 2024 12:30 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Business
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
View all Sport
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral 'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. 11 January 2024 9:28 AM
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as a... 11 January 2024 1:28 PM
Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war. 11 January 2024 9:42 AM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds

11 January 2024 8:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
US Securities and Exchange Commission
bitcoin
etf
Exchange traded fund
Carel de Jager

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the Blockchain Academy's Carel de Jager and Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager for Luno.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally given the green light for bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the US.

This decision on the world's largest cryptocurrency is good news for the broader industry as well, say local experts.

@executium/unsplash.com
@executium/unsplash.com

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Carel de Jager, consultant at the Blockchain Academy, and Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager for Luno.

RELATED: Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

They agree that the SEC decision brings cryptocurrency into the mainstream, following bitcoin's years of failed applications.

This is major... bitcoin is now institutionalised, and it's grown beyond the baby that it was for the last decade or so. The stamp of approval by the SEC shows that this is an asset that needs to be reckoned with.

Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy

I think what makes it even more exciting is that this ETF application process has been ten years in the making... Having this stamp of approval brings it into the mainstream and gives everyday regular investors an opportunity to invest in the asset without actually holding the asset... We've seen the same happen with gold - when the gold ETF was launched there was a much larger scale of adoption.

Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno

How will this long-awaited development affect the notorious volatility of bitcoin?

De Jager says the future scenario is difficult to forecast, although there are rumours of 'billions and billions' of dollars sitting on the sidelines as investors waited for the ETF approval.

Hopefully all of that is true, and the price would increase... but we've become used to this four-year violent cycle that bitcoin goes through, and we're approaching another one of those in this year. I don't really expect the volatility to decrease; I don't think the SCA has the ability to do that.

Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy

It is a game-changer and a possible precursor of more to come. We can also see that in some of the performance not just in bitcoin, following the announcement. We know there was a lot of anticipation in the run-up, and we saw the price movement in the graph going up.

Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno

What is also interesting is the response we've seen in the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, etherium. That also saw quite significat growth today... so overalll for the industry it's a very positive move.

Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation




11 January 2024 8:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
US Securities and Exchange Commission
bitcoin
etf
Exchange traded fund
Carel de Jager

More from Business

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender

11 January 2024 9:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay back the money, SAP! © moovstock/123rf.com

Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption

11 January 2024 7:11 PM

The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @sunshineseeds/123rf.com

SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?

10 January 2024 9:43 PM

The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos

10 January 2024 9:15 PM

It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow

10 January 2024 7:44 PM

Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money

10 January 2024 7:22 PM

Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Maitree Rimthong (https://www.pexels.com/@maitree-rimthong-444156)

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

10 January 2024 7:37 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

10 January 2024 6:40 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of the Canon PowerShot V10 from Facebook video

Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess

9 January 2024 9:22 PM

Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

South Africa's delegation take their seats in the International Court of Justice's Peace Palace in the genocide case agaist Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: Supplied: @Min_JCS on X

SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

11 January 2024 1:28 PM

South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as acts of genocide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© annashalam/123rf.com

Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hezbollah flag / Wikimedia Commons: Unknown author

Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war

11 January 2024 9:42 AM

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?

11 January 2024 8:51 AM

South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?

10 January 2024 11:34 AM

The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

10 January 2024 10:54 AM

South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist

10 January 2024 9:15 AM

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon

9 January 2024 11:25 AM

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer

8 January 2024 12:09 PM

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fotokostic/123rf.com

[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap

5 January 2024 1:46 PM

1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024

11 January 2024 1:31 PM

Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sport, Arts & Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa. Picture: @SportArtsCultur/X

Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'

11 January 2024 12:30 PM

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

11 January 2024 10:59 AM

Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to a Pep store. Image: pepstores.com

PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need

11 January 2024 10:03 AM

Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heading to the beach in "winter"! © damedeeso/123rf.com

What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin

11 January 2024 9:37 AM

Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024

11 January 2024 6:35 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Workshop offers healing and support

10 January 2024 8:36 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to trauma-informed therapist and social worker Claudia Roodt about a workshop for women healing from narcissistic abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow

10 January 2024 7:44 PM

Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African DJ, Black Coffee. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/X

Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'

10 January 2024 7:23 PM

It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history

Opinion Politics

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

Lifestyle

PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need

Lifestyle

Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: SA accuses Israel of genocide at ICJ, Black Coffee’s injuries

11 January 2024 10:06 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Usuku lokuqala lwecala e-ICJ, uyelulama esibhedlela uBlack Coffee

11 January 2024 9:43 PM

Ruling in Israel genocide case to take years - Ceasefire Centre for Civil Rights

11 January 2024 8:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA