Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers “We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations. 12 January 2024 3:59 PM
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign 1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023. 12 January 2024 12:54 PM
View all Local
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’ Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption t... 12 January 2024 7:21 AM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Business
Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like 2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin. 12 January 2024 4:45 PM
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850. 12 January 2024 2:56 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
Journey down music memory lane for #AnHourWith actress Amalia Uys this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 12 January 2024 12:22 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
‘Israel may make an emotive case to the world, not the judges’ – Law professor On Friday Israel will have three hours to respond to arguments advanced by South Africa in the Hague on Thursday. 12 January 2024 11:06 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like

12 January 2024 4:45 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Global warming
The Conversation

2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin.

Article by Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition.

It’s official: 2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin. Last year was also the first in which the world was close to 1.5°C (1.48°C) hotter than the pre-industrial average (1850-1900). We are brushing against the threshold scientists urged us to limit long-term warming to.

Some scientists, including former Nasa climatologist James Hansen, predict 2024 will be humanity’s first year beyond 1.5°C. As what were once dire warnings from climate experts become our shared reality, what can you expect?

The 1.5°C temperature target, enshrined in the 2015 Paris agreement, is not shattered on first contact. Most of the climate tipping points scientists fear could send warming hurtling out of control are not expected until Earth is consistently warmer than 1.5°C. The global average temperature is likely to dip down again once the present El Niño (a warm phase in a natural cycle focused on the equatorial Pacific Ocean) dissipates.

Instead, 2024 could be our first glimpse of Earth at 1.5°C. Here’s what research suggests it will look like for people and nature.

Ecosystems on the brink

Tropical coral reefs are in hot water. These habitats comprise a network of polyp-like animals (related to jellyfish) and colourful algae encased in calcium carbonate. The complex forms they build in shallow water around the Earth’s equator are thought to harbour more species than any other ecosystem.

“Corals have adapted to live in a specific temperature range, so when ocean temperatures are too hot for a prolonged period, corals can bleach – losing the colourful algae that live within their tissue and nourish them via photosynthesis – and may eventually die,” say coral biologists Adele Dixon and Maria Beger (University of Leeds) and physicists Peter Kalmus (Nasa) and Scott F. Heron (James Cook University).

Coral bleaching, once rare, now occurs on an almost annual basis. Damsea/Shutterstock via The Conversation
Coral bleaching, once rare, now occurs on an almost annual basis. Damsea/Shutterstock via The Conversation

Climate change has already raised the frequency of these marine heatwaves. In a world made 1.5°C hotter, 99% of reefs will be exposed to intolerable heat too often for them to recover according to Dixon’s research, threatening food and income for roughly one billion people – not to mention biodiversity.

Coral reefs will earn their reputation as the “canaries in the coal mine” for climate change’s impact on the natural world. As global heating ticks up towards 2°C, the devastation already seen on reefs will become evident elsewhere according to an analysis by biodiversity scientist Alex Pigot at UCL:

“We found that limiting global warming to 1.5°C would leave 15% of species at risk of abruptly losing at least one third of their current geographic range. However, this doubles to 30% of species on our present trajectory of 2.5°C of warming.”

Heat beyond human tolerance

Above 1.5°C, humanity risks provoking heatwaves so intense they defy the human body’s capacity to cool itself.

Intense heat and humidity have rarely conspired to create “wetbulb” temperatures of 35°C. This is the point at which the air is too hot and humid for sweating to cool you down – different from the “drybulb” temperature a thermometer reports.

Earth’s rising temperature could soon change that according to climate scientists Tom Matthews (Loughborough University) and Colin Raymond (California Institute of Technology).

“Modelling studies had already indicated that wetbulb temperatures could regularly cross 35°C if the world sails past the 2°C warming limit … with The Persian Gulf, South Asia and North China Plain on the frontline of deadly humid heat,” they say.

fizkes/123rf
fizkes/123rf

But different areas of the the world are warming at different rates. In a world that is 1.5°C hotter on average, temperatures in your local area may have actually risen by more than that.

To account for this, Matthews and Raymond studied records from individual weather stations worldwide and found that many sites were closing in much more rapidly on the lethal heat and humidity threshold.

“The frequency of punishing wetbulb temperatures (above 31°C, for example) has more than doubled worldwide since 1979, and in some of the hottest and most humid places on Earth, like the coastal United Arab Emirates, wetbulb temperatures have already flickered past 35°C,” they say.

“The climate envelope is pushing into territory where our physiology cannot follow.”

How long do we have?

Species extinctions and deadly heat become more likely after 1.5°C. So do catastrophic storms and collapsing ice sheets.

For a chance to avoid these horrors, we must eliminate the greenhouse gas emissions heating Earth and that means rapidly phasing out coal, oil and gas, which account for 80% of energy use worldwide.

Air pollution / Pexels: Pixabay
Air pollution / Pexels: Pixabay

How fast? According to the latest estimate, published in October, very fast indeed.

“If humanity wants to have a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we can only emit another 250 gigatonnes (billion metric tonnes) of CO₂,” say climate and atmospheric scientists Chris Smith at the University of Leeds and Robin Lamboll at Imperial College London.

“This effectively gives the world just six years to get to net zero.”

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




12 January 2024 4:45 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Global warming
The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth

12 January 2024 2:56 PM

Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

12 January 2024 9:12 AM

By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@executium/unsplash.com

Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds

11 January 2024 8:55 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024

11 January 2024 1:31 PM

Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sport, Arts & Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa. Picture: @SportArtsCultur/X

Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'

11 January 2024 12:30 PM

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

11 January 2024 10:59 AM

Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to a Pep store. Image: pepstores.com

PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need

11 January 2024 10:03 AM

Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heading to the beach in "winter"! © damedeeso/123rf.com

What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin

11 January 2024 9:37 AM

Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024

11 January 2024 6:35 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked

World

'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

Lifestyle Business

'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor

World Local Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN Education Dept working in race to repair schools damaged by weather

12 January 2024 7:17 PM

KZN Education Dept concerned over number of vandalised schools

12 January 2024 7:09 PM

Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 3 as generating units break down

12 January 2024 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA