Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Museum Open Day at Ysterplaat Airforce Base
Are you looking for ideas on what to do with the kids during the last few days of the holidays?
The South African Airforce Museum at Ysterplaat will be holding an open day on Saturday (13 January 2024) from 8am to 1pm.
The museum houses interesting and varied collections of exhibits that allow visitors to get up close and personal with their amazing aircraft and military artefacts.
Food and beverages will be on sale.
Entry to the museum is free, but a small donation to keep the facility running will be much appreciated.
Hout Bay Village Market
The Hout Bay Village Market is taking place on Sunday (14 January 2024) at Mainstream Park in Hout Bay from 9am to 3pm.
From hand-picked artisanal crafts to trendy arts and clothing - the market will have more than 50 traders, including 10 food and drink stalls.
"It's the ideal spot to soak up the sun, explore unique finds, and indulge in delicious bites."
The market is family and dog-friendly.
Parking is available.
Heritage Walking Tour
Attention all history lovers!
Cape Town Heritage Tours is hosting a walk along the Liesbeek River on Sunday (14 January 2024) from 2pm.
"We're going to follow the incredibly extant line of Jan van Riebeeck's infamous bitter-almond hedge."
The tour starts at the entrance to Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School in Main Road Rondebosch and finishes about 4 to 5 kilometres away in the middle of the Boschenheuwel Arboretum.
"Bring your walking shoes, your cameras, your water bottles, your snack baskets and your curiosity, and come enjoy a 3D movie gliding through time and space to the heart of the peninsula."
For more information, WhatsApp 076 033 8164.
Listen to more info about the above-mentioned events in the audio clip above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=754048260090699&set=gm.1755500144862223
More from Lifestyle
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music'
It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation could be their biggest obstacle.Read More
Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like
2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin.Read More
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth
Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.Read More
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.Read More
The best countries to visit on the South African rand
Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.Read More