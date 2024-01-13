Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Museum Open Day at Ysterplaat Airforce Base

Are you looking for ideas on what to do with the kids during the last few days of the holidays?

The South African Airforce Museum at Ysterplaat will be holding an open day on Saturday (13 January 2024) from 8am to 1pm.

The museum houses interesting and varied collections of exhibits that allow visitors to get up close and personal with their amazing aircraft and military artefacts.

Food and beverages will be on sale.

Entry to the museum is free, but a small donation to keep the facility running will be much appreciated.

Hout Bay Village Market

The Hout Bay Village Market is taking place on Sunday (14 January 2024) at Mainstream Park in Hout Bay from 9am to 3pm.

From hand-picked artisanal crafts to trendy arts and clothing - the market will have more than 50 traders, including 10 food and drink stalls.

"It's the ideal spot to soak up the sun, explore unique finds, and indulge in delicious bites."

The market is family and dog-friendly.

Parking is available.

Heritage Walking Tour

Attention all history lovers!

Cape Town Heritage Tours is hosting a walk along the Liesbeek River on Sunday (14 January 2024) from 2pm.

"We're going to follow the incredibly extant line of Jan van Riebeeck's infamous bitter-almond hedge."

The tour starts at the entrance to Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School in Main Road Rondebosch and finishes about 4 to 5 kilometres away in the middle of the Boschenheuwel Arboretum.

"Bring your walking shoes, your cameras, your water bottles, your snack baskets and your curiosity, and come enjoy a 3D movie gliding through time and space to the heart of the peninsula."

For more information, WhatsApp 076 033 8164.

