Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for... 13 January 2024 9:06 AM
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs 'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission. 12 January 2024 5:42 PM
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers “We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations. 12 January 2024 3:59 PM
View all Local
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’ Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption t... 12 January 2024 7:21 AM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
View all Politics
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
View all Business
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music' It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation c... 13 January 2024 10:32 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 13 January 2024 8:27 AM
Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like 2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin. 12 January 2024 4:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
Journey down music memory lane for #AnHourWith actress Amalia Uys this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 12 January 2024 12:22 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

13 January 2024 8:27 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Top Picks
SJ's Top Picks

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Museum Open Day at Ysterplaat Airforce Base

Are you looking for ideas on what to do with the kids during the last few days of the holidays?

The South African Airforce Museum at Ysterplaat will be holding an open day on Saturday (13 January 2024) from 8am to 1pm.

The museum houses interesting and varied collections of exhibits that allow visitors to get up close and personal with their amazing aircraft and military artefacts.

Food and beverages will be on sale.

Entry to the museum is free, but a small donation to keep the facility running will be much appreciated.

Hout Bay Village Market

The Hout Bay Village Market is taking place on Sunday (14 January 2024) at Mainstream Park in Hout Bay from 9am to 3pm.

From hand-picked artisanal crafts to trendy arts and clothing - the market will have more than 50 traders, including 10 food and drink stalls.

"It's the ideal spot to soak up the sun, explore unique finds, and indulge in delicious bites."

The market is family and dog-friendly.

Parking is available.

Heritage Walking Tour

Attention all history lovers!

Cape Town Heritage Tours is hosting a walk along the Liesbeek River on Sunday (14 January 2024) from 2pm.

"We're going to follow the incredibly extant line of Jan van Riebeeck's infamous bitter-almond hedge."

The tour starts at the entrance to Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School in Main Road Rondebosch and finishes about 4 to 5 kilometres away in the middle of the Boschenheuwel Arboretum.

"Bring your walking shoes, your cameras, your water bottles, your snack baskets and your curiosity, and come enjoy a 3D movie gliding through time and space to the heart of the peninsula."

For more information, WhatsApp 076 033 8164.

Listen to more info about the above-mentioned events in the audio clip above.




13 January 2024 8:27 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Top Picks
SJ's Top Picks

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay

How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music'

13 January 2024 10:32 AM

It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation could be their biggest obstacle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like

12 January 2024 4:45 PM

2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth

12 January 2024 2:56 PM

Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

12 January 2024 9:12 AM

By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@executium/unsplash.com

Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds

11 January 2024 8:55 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024

11 January 2024 1:31 PM

Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sport, Arts & Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa. Picture: @SportArtsCultur/X

Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'

11 January 2024 12:30 PM

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

11 January 2024 10:59 AM

Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to a Pep store. Image: pepstores.com

PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need

11 January 2024 10:03 AM

Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations

Local

BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked

World

'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor

World Local Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC veterans: 'Many have lost hope in the ANC, challenges must be dealt with'

13 January 2024 1:46 PM

Search for missing teen swept away on KZN's south coast continues

13 January 2024 1:13 PM

Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car

13 January 2024 12:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA