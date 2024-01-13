6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
MBOMBELA - Six African National Congress (ANC) supporters have died in a bus accident en route to the party's 112th birthday celebrations, taking place in Mbombela.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC birthday rally.
Members of the governing party are gathering to hear from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is set to deliver the national executive committee's (NEC's) priorities for the year on Saturday afternoon.
Police Minister Bheki Cele explained to Eyewitness News how the accident happened.
“Those buses in the convoy, the other bus hit the other one in the back and went into the ditch and we have lost 6 people there.”
ANC SUPPORTERS DIE IN A BUS CRASH' Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) January 13, 2024
TZANEEN: A bus from Botlokwa ferrying ANC supporters en route to Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga has gone off the road and rolled approximately 20 meters down the steep embankment on the R71 Magoebaskloof, killing five occupants at around 3am. pic.twitter.com/ITkw0mypiM
This article first appeared on EWN : 6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
More from Local
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.Read More
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers
“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.Read More
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign
1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.Read More
Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure'
The City of Johannesburg has allocated R196 million to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
Family of woman allegedly killed by own aunt hoping she’s denied bail
The bail hearing for 49-year-old Segomotsi Setshwantsho, accused of murdering her niece and falsifying her cause of death after signing her up for life insurance, continues on Friday morning.Read More
‘If this doesn’t suit the definition of genocide nothing will’ - Ronald Lamola
Justice minister Ronald Lamola reflects on day one of the International Court of Justice genocide hearing against Israel.Read More
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.Read More