From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks cars with motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
There are so many new cars coming to South Africa this year that she doesn't know where they're all going to fit in our country, quips Melinda Ferguson.
The motoring journalist gives her highlights from the long list of new wheels heading our way. (Skip to 6:25 in the audio clip).
Aston Martin
The luxury British carmaker is replacing its DB11 with the DB12, expected to go on sale in South Africa in the first half of 2024.
Described as 'the world's first Super Tourer', the DB12 comes with a 4.0 V8 twin-turbo petrol engine.
It's going to produce 800 newton meters of torque which is insane... and I don't who's going to drive it at its top speed of 320 kms per hour.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
It's going to be really expensive, they haven't released pricing yet... It's just going to be that dream car, but I think that's cool... We need to have cars that we dream about.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
Audi
Audi is going to be busy, says Ferguson.
She highlights the introduction of the Q8 e-Tron and a range of model facelifts, along with the extension of the German manufacturer's 'Black Edition' (Q2, A3, Q3, A5...).
We're going to see that in early February, I think.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
BMW
BMW is another German carmaker that has a lot to offer in 2024, Ferguson says.
First thing up will be the new generation of X2... That's arriving early this year. We can also expect BMW to put in a new X3 at the end of the year which is locally built, so that is exciting...Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz is simply 'on fire' for 2024.
Just some of the models it's introducing are the new GLC Coupé, a GLA update and a GLB update.
Then there's also the locally assembled C63, the AMG C63, which is a fantastic sporty C-Class.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
MINI
Ferguson is particularly excited about the new-generation Mini Cooper, as the manufacturer adopts an all-electric drivetrain approach.
It's going to be offered in two guises... the range-topping Cooper SE will offer more power than they've ever offered before. Range with these electric cars is always important, and I think they're going to have increased the range substantially.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
It's a classy update, but the one I'm actually most excited about - and it's not electic in terms of Mini - is the Countryman, because I've had dreams about owning for so long (Madonna drove it!)... The other ones are all a bit small for me.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
Volkswagen
In the VW stable, Ferguson singles out the new Tiguan which offers two hybrid 1.5 turbocharged petrol engines, as well as a 2.0 diesel version.
I'm very happy they're keeping the 2-litre diesel. So many manufacturers are phasing out diesel and, as much as it's supposed to be the big baddy in the world, I still find diesel to be incredibly economical. It's a more realistic kind of fuel to be using in South Africa at this stage.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
To hear more detail, listen to Ferguson's update (skip to 6:25)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hadkhanong/hadkhanong1604/hadkhanong160400062/55274563-nontaburi-thailand-23-mar-aston-martin-vanquish-a-luxury-grand-tourer-car-showed-in-thailand-the.jpg
