Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys





The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public for help in both reporting, and tracking down stolen Pink Rescue Buoys.

The renowned volunteer organisation - involved in countless rescue operations over the festive season - reports that a number of these buoys have been stolen recently.

"Theft of a Pink Buoy may cost someone their life."

Image: National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Facebook

Since the project started in late 2017, more than 1 800 of these bright pink, emergency flotation devices have been placed strategically around South Africa's coastline and at some inland rivers and dams. The lifebuoys are sponsored by individuals and companies.

The NSRI says they've been used to help rescue 177 people that it knows of.

They are designed to provide emergency flotation for those in difficulty in the water and flotation for a rescuer who goes in to help - despite being warned of the danger of doing this. National Sea Rescue Institute

The NSRI has appealed to the public to report it when the see a pole missing its Pink Buoy, so that the lifesaving device can be replaced.

The number on the pole is the one to call, it says.

RELATED: WATCH No-one but NSRI camera operator spots kid caught in rip current

If you happen to spot someone with a Pink Buoy who doesn't have NSRI identification, be aware that it has probably been taken from a pole and you should step in.

Please ask the person who has it to return it to the pole that they removed it from, OR to call NSRI so that we can recover the buoy to relocate the buoy to its pole. National Sea Rescue Institute

The NSRI adds that it's constantly identifying additional sites where the buoys can be placed in cooperation with municipal authorities.

The Pink Rescue Buoys have caught the imagination of communities as the word spreads that they successfully save lives. Volunteers, within these communities, look after the buoys and make sure that they are always ready to be used and we appeal to the public to assist to identify any faults or missing buoys. National Sea Rescue Institute

Visit the NSRI website to find out more about the volunteer work they do, and how you can help.