Averse to rats as pets? Pics of these little rescues might just melt your heart
Six rescued rats need your love! exclaims the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
The animal welfare organisation rescued the critters from sure death after they were left in a public field to fend for themselves, locked in a cage.
The little creatures were found by compassionate individuals who reached out to the SPCA.
The rats are now safe in our care, touching us with their sweetness and gentle nature. Despite the challenging circumstances, they are remarkably affectionate and trusting.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Rats make good pets precisely because they are "intelligent, extremely social and enjoy human interaction".
The SPCA also explains some of the main reasons why the rodents bought in pet stores are so often abandoned.
They are often purchased from rodent farms, where they're kept in poor conditions and purely for profit. Females are often kept in the same tub as males and bred repeatedly to exhaustion with minimal interaction with humans. By the time the rats reach pet stores, they are malnourished and difficult to handle. Certain genetics of varieties (colours) that are bred together cause major health issues and even blindness.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Love and compassion can make a world of difference for these often overlooked and misunderstood animals, the SPCA goes on.
While it doesn't support the breeding of animals and believes wild animals should be left in the wild, where it is suitable the organisation will find a caring home in cases like this one.
It says that sadly one of the six has been diagnosed with cancer.
This highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for increased awareness about the welfare of small animals and rodents.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Visit the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website for more info
Source : https://capespca.co.za/wildlife-news/rat-astrophe-avoided-a-story-of-6-abandoned-rats/?fbclid=IwAR3N8tpQVpDXA5GektPeNE4se_1SlCvY3QDzZdDA0qnQSABUpxladB8ZV-0
More from Lifestyle
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters
The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, playground, friends, and rules, which can be unsettling for some children.Read More
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around
'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively engaging older people in hen keeping to promote well-being and reduce loneliness.Read More
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music'
It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation could be their biggest obstacle.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like
2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin.Read More
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth
Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.Read More