Averse to rats as pets? Pics of these little rescues might just melt your heart

13 January 2024 8:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SPCA
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Rats
animal rescue

Six rats abandoned in a cage have been given a second chance at life after a rescue by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, who explain just why the critters make good pets.
Rats abandoned in a cage, rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA - image from Facebook
Rats abandoned in a cage, rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA - image from Facebook

Six rescued rats need your love! exclaims the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

The animal welfare organisation rescued the critters from sure death after they were left in a public field to fend for themselves, locked in a cage.

The little creatures were found by compassionate individuals who reached out to the SPCA.

Rats abandoned in a cage, rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA - image from Facebook
Rats abandoned in a cage, rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA - image from Facebook

The rats are now safe in our care, touching us with their sweetness and gentle nature. Despite the challenging circumstances, they are remarkably affectionate and trusting.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Rats make good pets precisely because they are "intelligent, extremely social and enjoy human interaction".

The SPCA also explains some of the main reasons why the rodents bought in pet stores are so often abandoned.

They are often purchased from rodent farms, where they're kept in poor conditions and purely for profit. Females are often kept in the same tub as males and bred repeatedly to exhaustion with minimal interaction with humans. By the time the rats reach pet stores, they are malnourished and difficult to handle. Certain genetics of varieties (colours) that are bred together cause major health issues and even blindness.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Love and compassion can make a world of difference for these often overlooked and misunderstood animals, the SPCA goes on.

One of the rats abandoned in a cage, rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA - image from Facebook
One of the rats abandoned in a cage, rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA - image from Facebook

While it doesn't support the breeding of animals and believes wild animals should be left in the wild, where it is suitable the organisation will find a caring home in cases like this one.

It says that sadly one of the six has been diagnosed with cancer.

This highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for increased awareness about the welfare of small animals and rodents.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Visit the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website for more info




