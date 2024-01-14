Not so sweet encounter for Kalk Bay seal
Living in the harbour exposes seals to a life of constant sea-side activity, that can often be dangerous.
On any given day, seals are exposed to discarded fishing gear, plastic wrapping from boxes, and other ocean debris, which is often unavoidable.
One situation escalated quickly when Brutus, a big adult male seal living at the Kalk Bay harbour, had an entanglement tightly around his neck.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was dispatched to the scene to try to remove the object.
Wildlife Department Supervisor Jon Friedman said a piece of shaped plastic was all that could be seen from the outside as the binding it was tied to was already embedding itself into the seal’s thick neck blubber.
Friedman had to work quickly to have the item removed, and luckily, Brutus gave a massive yawn, which made it easier to see the entanglement cutting into his flesh.
He said the plastic shape of the item provided a handy hoop through which to snag the cutting hook and in a swift movement, the line snapped free and the entanglement slipped off.
Surprisingly, the item appeared to be the string and the plastic base of a children’s sucking dummy sweet.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says any item with a hoop shape that is discarded into nature presents a possible ensnarement risk to a wild animal.
It is for this reason that we urge all consumers to snap the hoops on things like plastic bottle tops, box bindings, and even the necklace of a child’s sweet before disposing of it responsibly in the nearest rubbish bin.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
For any animal emergency, contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 083 326 1604 or 021 700 4158/9.
