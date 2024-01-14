Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: T... 14 January 2024 12:40 PM
Not so sweet encounter for Kalk Bay seal A large male seal living in Kalk Bay harbour found himself in an unusual entanglement. 14 January 2024 11:43 AM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
View all Local
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem' Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50. 14 January 2024 1:24 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
Has your pension fund dropped in value? Here's why... Pension funds may decline due to various factors, affecting retirees and future pensioners financially. 14 January 2024 10:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Two sports GOATs meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week. 14 January 2024 12:57 PM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Not so sweet encounter for Kalk Bay seal

14 January 2024 11:43 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Cape fur seal
Kalk Bay

A large male seal living in Kalk Bay harbour found himself in an unusual entanglement.
The seal found entangled in Kalk Bay Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The seal found entangled in Kalk Bay Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Living in the harbour exposes seals to a life of constant sea-side activity, that can often be dangerous.

On any given day, seals are exposed to discarded fishing gear, plastic wrapping from boxes, and other ocean debris, which is often unavoidable.

One situation escalated quickly when Brutus, a big adult male seal living at the Kalk Bay harbour, had an entanglement tightly around his neck.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was dispatched to the scene to try to remove the object.

Wildlife Department Supervisor Jon Friedman said a piece of shaped plastic was all that could be seen from the outside as the binding it was tied to was already embedding itself into the seal’s thick neck blubber.

Friedman had to work quickly to have the item removed, and luckily, Brutus gave a massive yawn, which made it easier to see the entanglement cutting into his flesh.

He said the plastic shape of the item provided a handy hoop through which to snag the cutting hook and in a swift movement, the line snapped free and the entanglement slipped off.

Surprisingly, the item appeared to be the string and the plastic base of a children’s sucking dummy sweet.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says any item with a hoop shape that is discarded into nature presents a possible ensnarement risk to a wild animal.

It is for this reason that we urge all consumers to snap the hoops on things like plastic bottle tops, box bindings, and even the necklace of a child’s sweet before disposing of it responsibly in the nearest rubbish bin.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

For any animal emergency, contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 083 326 1604 or 021 700 4158/9.




14 January 2024 11:43 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Cape fur seal
Kalk Bay

More from Local

How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children

14 January 2024 12:40 PM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter Future

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Hines Photo: @KevinHinesStory/X

'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines

14 January 2024 11:13 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based singer, Latheem, has rebranded as Jason Orpheus. Image from Facebook

Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle

13 January 2024 6:30 PM

The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Facebook

Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys

13 January 2024 5:10 PM

A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Six African National Congress (ANC) supporters died in a bus accident on 13 January 2023. The bus from Limpopo was en route to the party's 112th birthday celebrations, taking place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. Picture: X/@Limpopo_Traffic

6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations

13 January 2024 9:06 AM

It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School uniform / Pixabay: Ron Lach

Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs

12 January 2024 5:42 PM

'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers

12 January 2024 3:59 PM

“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ship / Pexels: Martin Damboldt

'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'

12 January 2024 1:57 PM

Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign

12 January 2024 12:54 PM

1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An image of the site of the Lilian Ngoyi Street blast, where an underground gas explosion ripped open an extensive strip of roadway in July 2023, was posted by Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on 11 January 2024. Picture: X/KabeloGwamanda

Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure'

12 January 2024 12:23 PM

The City of Johannesburg has allocated R196 million to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray

Politics

6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC police nab man (69) for possession of abalone worth R350k

14 January 2024 1:19 PM

ANC 112: 'We are now enforcing strict immigration law', says Ramaphosa

14 January 2024 12:54 PM

DA WC oversight visit to NSFAS to address undisbursed allowances, 2024 readiness

14 January 2024 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA