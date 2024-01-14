'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
In the past few days, a suicide prevention net at the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has finally been completed.
The net, has been installed around approximately 95% of the massive 2.7 km structure.
Around 2,000 people are known to have jumped to their deaths from the bridge since it opened in 1937 in the US city.
Kevin Hines is one of only around 40 people known to have survived the fall after attempting end his own life in the year 2000 at the age of 19.
He has since become a suicide prevention advocate and was one of those who campaigned for the net.
He spoke to Sara-Jayne Makwala King from San Fransisco.
I was born in abject poverty in San Fransisco and my parents would leave me and brother unattended, to score and sell drugs. They would leave us on a box mattress on a concrete slab floor and we were exposed to drug paraphernalia that could have killed us. Until one day, someone heard our cries and called the police and child protection services.Kevin Hines, suicide prevention advocate
The brothers were placed in foster care and firmly believed they would be adopted together.
But things took another shocking turn when his brother contracted bronchitis and died.
Kevin had been placed in about 10 foster homes before he was formally adopted by the Hines family.
I got very lucky when Patrick and Deborah Hines found me and saved my life. It was a loving, giving and empathetic household. They adopted three children from three separate homes, creating a melting pot. We had a beautiful childhood.Kevin Hines, suicide prevention advocate
But things came crashing down, when at the age of 19, Kevin started experiencing fits of extreme, paranoid delusion and hearing and visual hallucinations.
My brain began to break. I would have manic episodes where I would get natural highs because of the misaligned chemistry in my brain. I crashed in a dark abyss of depression every week. This led me to go to the Golden Gate Bridge and attempt to die from what I termed lethal emotional pain.Kevin Hines, suicide prevention advocate
Hines leaped off the rail of the famous bridge and hit the water at 15 000 pounds of pressure, but survived.
In what can only be described as a miracle, a seal kept him afloat until a coast guard arrived to rescue him.
I am so blessed to be alive. I believe it's a miracle. How else do you account for a sea lion keeping me afloat? It's a gift that I get to exist.Kevin Hines, suicide prevention advocate
We're never meant to die by our hands, suicide is never the solution to our problems. Suicide doesn't take the pain away, it makes it impossible for things to get better.Kevin Hines, suicide prevention advocate
Scroll up for the full interview
