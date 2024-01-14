Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children

14 January 2024 12:40 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
consent
children identity
Takalani Sesame

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter Future
takalanijpg

In today's society, where issues of consent, belonging, and identity are of utmost importance, instilling these values in young minds has never been more crucial.

Season 14 of the award winning children's TV show Takalani Sesame, has this season chosen to introduce these important educational topics in a relatable, accessible, and light-hearted way.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to Mari Payne, Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa.

Identity and belonging is important for children to feel confident in their own skin and to be respectful to others. Consent piggybacks on those two concepts and they lay the foundation for consent. With the challenges we experience in South Africa in terms of abuse and neglect, we feel that consent is a critical topic to address in an age-appropriate way. They need to know they have a voice to speak up for themselves when they do feel uncomfortable and protect themselves.

Mari Payne, Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa

Payne said the puppets are a good vehicle to convey sensitive topics.

These are difficult topics that you can't necessarily use a human cast. Its tricky for young children to convey these messages so the muppets are easier to use. The muppets don't have a specific race, culture or religion so it's very useful to use them in that way.

Mari Payne, Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa

In the Sesame workshop, children are taught the concept of consent in an age-appropriate way.

Payne advises that parents do this at home with toddlers, pre-schoolers or school-going children.

Let them choose their outfits. It's important for them to feel they can make decisions for themselves. That's an easy an age appropriate way to get those skills going.

Mari Payne, Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa

We know children are fragile because they don't know what's right and wrong. They don't have the vocabulary. It's our job as parents and educators to teach them and to enable that agency in themselves to say 'no'.

Mari Payne, Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa

Scroll up for the full interview.




