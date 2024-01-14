Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem'
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Medical Director of the Alvi Armani Hair Restoration Clinic, Dr Kashmal Kalan.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
For many people, their hair forms part of their identity.
Therefore, when someone suffers from hair loss, it can cause stress, anxiety, and even impact their self-confidence.
When it comes to identifying the causes of hair loss, there are two spaces - one is your pattern hair loss which is your genetic hair loss causes and then there are other causes like our styling aides and then there are medical reasons like diabetes, thyroid problems etc.Dr Kashmal Kalan, Medical Director - Alvi Armani Hair Restoration Clinic
There are several types of hair loss - with the most common of these being androgenetic alopecia or hereditary pattern baldness.
Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50.
Kalan says if you are balding, the first and most important step is to have a medical professional identify the cause of the hair loss so that you can start a suitable treatment programme.
Hair transplantation is not a once-off quick-fix procedure. It will take on average about 9 to 12 months to see results.Dr Kashmal Kalan, Medical Director - Alvi Armani Hair Restoration Clinic
The unfortunate thing with male and female pattern balding is that it is an ongoing progressive problem, says Kalan, adding that it doesn't just stop once you've had a transplant or at a particular stage of your life.
He stresses that a hair transplant procedure is not necessarily for everyone.
Hair transplantation is a miracle sort of procedure in terms of the science, tools and technology that we use but it's not something that everyone will be a candidate for.Dr Kashmal Kalan, Medical Director - Alvi Armani Hair Restoration Clinic
