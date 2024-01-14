Two sports GOATs meet

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: T... 14 January 2024 12:40 PM
Not so sweet encounter for Kalk Bay seal A large male seal living in Kalk Bay harbour found himself in an unusual entanglement. 14 January 2024 11:43 AM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
View all Local
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem' Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50. 14 January 2024 1:24 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
Has your pension fund dropped in value? Here's why... Pension funds may decline due to various factors, affecting retirees and future pensioners financially. 14 January 2024 10:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Two sports GOATs meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week. 14 January 2024 12:57 PM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Two sports GOATs meet

14 January 2024 12:57 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
David Beckham
Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week.
Siya Kolisi and David Beckham Photo: Rugby365/X
Siya Kolisi and David Beckham Photo: Rugby365/X

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is used to rubbing shoulders with famous sports stars.

But now it seems the rugby player can add another feather to his (scrum) cap - meeting football legend David Beckham.

The two hooked up court-side at an NBA basketball match at Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday evening.

And there were plenty of celebrities at the match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Judging from their body language during the brief conversation, it seems the two are big fans of his each other.

Kolisi and his family moved to Paris a few months ago as he took a new position at rugby club Racing 92.




14 January 2024 12:57 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
David Beckham
Siya Kolisi

More from Entertainment

Cape Town-based singer, Latheem, has rebranded as Jason Orpheus. Image from Facebook

Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle

13 January 2024 6:30 PM

The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Spinners' is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: Youtube/Showmax (screenshot)

Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength

12 January 2024 2:54 PM

Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journey down music memory lane for #AnHourWith actress Amalia Uys this Sunday!

12 January 2024 12:22 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA Idols' season 15 winner Luyolo Yiba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSALuyoloYiba

What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans

11 January 2024 10:43 AM

Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein. Photo: Calvin Klein/YouTube (screenshot)

'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral

11 January 2024 9:28 AM

'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies

10 January 2024 11:30 AM

Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and singer, Doja Cat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nate the Director

Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert

10 January 2024 8:42 AM

Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Convict Conman’ is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: YouTube/Showmax (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators

8 January 2024 2:12 PM

The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today

8 January 2024 11:36 AM

Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cillian Murphy wins best male acto for 'Oppenheimer' at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo: YouTube/Universal Picture (screenshot)

'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes

8 January 2024 9:52 AM

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray

Politics

6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC police nab man (69) for possession of abalone worth R350k

14 January 2024 1:19 PM

ANC 112: 'We are now enforcing strict immigration law', says Ramaphosa

14 January 2024 12:54 PM

DA WC oversight visit to NSFAS to address undisbursed allowances, 2024 readiness

14 January 2024 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA