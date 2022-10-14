25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched





CapeTalk bought every ad in the Cape Times and Cape Argus for the launch in 1997.

25 years in the talk radio business is no small feat.

Aside from the birth of Cape Town's No.1 news and talk station, 1997 was filled with a lot of major moments and milestones.

To mark the celebration of our 25th birthday, we've gone back in history to look at 25 cool and crazy things that happened in 1997:

1. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is inaugurated for his second term.

2. Divorce becomes legal in the Republic of Ireland.

3. The first time a computer beats a chess world champion in a competition after IBM's Deep Blue defeated Garry Kasparov in the last game of several matches.

4. China creates a new Chongqing Municipality. The major city now has a population of approximately 28 million residents and has been dubbed one of the fastest growing cities in the world.

5. In Zaire, Etienne Tshiksekedi is appointed prime minister; he ejects supporters of Mobutu Sese Seko from his cabinet and exiles him from the republic.

6. Scientific evidence emerges which supports the theory that humans first evolved in Africa.

7. A jury sentences Timothy McVeigh to death for his part in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

8. The English Patient wins the Best Picture at the 69th Academy Awards, hosted by Billy Crystal in Los Angeles.

9. Diana, Princess of Wales dies. This is after she is taken to a hospital following a car accident in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris.

Over 2 billion people worldwide would later watch her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

10. A group of 39 Heaven's Gate cultists commit mass suicide at their compound in San Diego.

11. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is published, the first novel in the Harry Potter series and J. K. Rowling's debut novel.

12. English rock band Katrina and the Waves win the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK with "Love Shine a Light".

It was dubbed the most successful Eurovision entry ever - though we're not sure if veteran host John Maythm (whose favourite song is "Walking on Sunshine") would agree.

13. British RAF pilot Andy Green set a new, and still unbeaten, Land Speed Record in Thrust SSC.

14. Innovation leader Steve Jobs returns to Apple, after leaving the tech company in 1985.

15. The Kyoto Protocol is adopted by a United Nations committee to establish a global legal framework on climate change.

16. James Cameron's epic, action-packed romance film Titanic is released.

17. NASA's Pathfinder space probe lands on the surface of Mars.

18. Mike Tyson Bites Evander Holyfield's ear during a match and is suspended from boxing

19. The Lion King Musical debuts on Broadway in November 1997

20. Microsoft becomes the most valuable company in the world valued at $261 billion dollars

21. Tiger Woods becomes the youngest-ever golfer to win the Masters at 21 years old

23. Mother Teresa Dies in Calcutta

24. The Constitution of South Africa comes into effect on 4 February 1997

25. The base version of the Wi-Fi standard is first released.

Several amendments were made subsequent to the IEEE 802.11 WLAN specifications, allowing us to connect our devices at virtually every local coffee shop today.