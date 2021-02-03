Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma By An Wentzel• 3 February 2021 Former president Jacob Zuma told the Zondo Commission that the inquiry was merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 years.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 12:10
Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 12:10
Mkhize launches Electronic Vaccine Data System - here’s how it will work. - and AUDIO
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Compulsory vaccine policy at work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 12:15
Ivermectin court ruling hailed as ’breakthrough for healthcare freedom in Covid-19 battle’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 12:23
Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 12:23
ATM heads to court over secret ballot
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyolwethu Zungula - President at African Transformation Movement
Today at 12:27
Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of crime on busses
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:37
Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:37
Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package. Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabella Sekawana, Acting DDG for Welfare Services DSD
Today at 12:40
Local survey finds a growing number of schools at breaking point due to unpaid school fees
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riyaad Najaar - Trustee at Progressive Principals Association
Today at 12:41
Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated Forum
Today at 12:45
SA condemns detention of Myanmar leaders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCO
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Australia's Test tour of South Africa postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent
Today at 12:56
World Read Aloud Day:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Smangele Mathebula - African Story Book
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Galleries greating up for First thursdays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Krisjan Roussouw
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
