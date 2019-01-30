How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Divorce Season - “What are my rights around divorce? "
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shani van Niekerk - Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams
Today at 22:05
Want To Study In America? EducationUSA Is Here To Help
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alice King - EducationUSA adviser
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the vari... 9 February 2021 7:12 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigg... 9 February 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
View all Politics
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
View all Business
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Business Unusual
arrow_forward
How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

30 January 2019 7:26 PM

Plastic can be found everywhere on the planet, often as rubbish. How can we get rid of it?


More episodes from Business Unusual

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:25 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 

One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks. 

An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate. 

Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.

Image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA