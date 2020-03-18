Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Status of tourists quarantined aboard cruise ship Aidamira & MV Corona
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Today at 16:10
'Most of the world's airlines will be bankrupt by May,' says Centre for Aviation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:20
Peace of mind for your future travel plans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 16:27
National Arts Festival 2020 goes virtual
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 16:55
Clarity on restaurants closing at 6pm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 17:05
How employers can cope with stress in the workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Whitesman - practices medical psychotherapy at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital
Today at 17:20
On board the Costa Pacifica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Using cat videos to get you to Mars

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.

It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.

In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world. 

Image credit: Starlink



More episodes from Business Unusual

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:32 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Alphabet owner of Google also owns a company called Verily that plans to use in technology, software, machine learning and the skills of biologists, geneticists and psychologists and even philosophers to model what makes for a healthy human. In their own words, they plan to map humans the way they have mapped the world.

Once we have a better sense of what healthy is and how to monitor we can faster and more accurately determine when something is wrong. 

The ultimate goal is to understand how and why we age and potentially overcome it.

image credit: Verily

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual flu season

4 March 2020 7:34 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.

South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.

While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases

However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.

Image: 123rf.com

$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

26 February 2020 7:26 PM

A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.

The founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a global asset management company, is Laurence (Larry), Fink.

He founded the company in the 1980s and it went public in the late 1990s. The assets under management have grown to over $7 trillion and its share price has made Fink a billionaire. Their success is based in part on taking a long term view of returns and an investment it is data gathering tools under the name Aladdin.

Image credit: Pixabay

Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps

19 February 2020 7:26 PM

Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world

It seems right that two Danish coders working for a company in Australia would be acquired by an American country to create a free global mapping system.

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:27 PM

Might Nike’s incredible world record-shattering shoes be a innovators dream or dilemma?

This is the story of the Nike ZoomX Alphafly Next% long-distance world-record-setting shoe. Will it be Nike’s crowning glory or the kiss of death for the sport? 

Let me see if I can make the case for and against and leave you and time to decide.

image credit: Svetlanka 123rf

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:28 PM

Robots can be big or small but are mechanical and made of non-living materials. Not anymore Xenobots are made of living cells, they not living organisms but are alive. The cells don't replicate and die after a while. But that is part of the plan, create a living robot to do a task then breakdown and not cause any trouble. 

Image credit: Xenobot - Tuft University & University of Vermont

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the World

29 January 2020 7:32 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

The first thing to clarify is that the world is not in trouble of dying, it is humanity that is most at risk. Our actions will result in the death of many other species, but then we have always been an extinction factor for our fellow lifeforms on Earth.

This time it is our survival that is in peril. It would not wipe us out but it may reset the population to levels not seen for 300 years. 

Averting a crisis that could mean the death of more than half of the human population sounds like it may need the intervention of everyone. Ideally, that would make things easier, but I think with grassroots campaigning just 3,5% of us and some responsible behaviour by the planets wealthy 1% and the work of a few key individuals we can do it.

Image credit: World Economic Forum

Business Unusual - Matric Results - Let's look at the myriad of courses you can take online

8 January 2020 7:21 PM

Guest : Colin Cullis| Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:37 PM

Are you a small, medium or large? If the answer is “depends” you are not alone. Clothing sizes are not universal. Not only are there major differences around the world there are differences from one brand to the next.

Why would the sizes differ so much? There are three M’s that should answer it. Measurements, Marketing and Money.

Image: Pixabay

