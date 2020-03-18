Innovation in a time of crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Latest Local
'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown' CMDSA founder Felicity Guest comments on the lack of clarity around parent's visitation rights during the lockdown period. 26 March 2020 5:09 PM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together. 26 March 2020 2:52 PM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

Innovation in a time of crisis

Innovation in a time of crisis

Here is a collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

This segment usually looks at how business can disrupt our normal routines, this time it is business trying to deal with the disruption caused by a pandemic.

Rather than resign themselves to shutting down their business and waiting for the virus to run its course, these businesses and individuals have opted to do something about it.

Image credit: 123rf.com



Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:32 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Alphabet owner of Google also owns a company called Verily that plans to use in technology, software, machine learning and the skills of biologists, geneticists and psychologists and even philosophers to model what makes for a healthy human. In their own words, they plan to map humans the way they have mapped the world.

Once we have a better sense of what healthy is and how to monitor we can faster and more accurately determine when something is wrong. 

The ultimate goal is to understand how and why we age and potentially overcome it.

image credit: Verily

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:36 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.

It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.

In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world. 

Image credit: Starlink

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual flu season

4 March 2020 7:34 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.

South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.

While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases

However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.

Image: 123rf.com

$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

26 February 2020 7:26 PM

A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.

The founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a global asset management company, is Laurence (Larry), Fink.

He founded the company in the 1980s and it went public in the late 1990s. The assets under management have grown to over $7 trillion and its share price has made Fink a billionaire. Their success is based in part on taking a long term view of returns and an investment it is data gathering tools under the name Aladdin.

Image credit: Pixabay

Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps

19 February 2020 7:26 PM

Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world

It seems right that two Danish coders working for a company in Australia would be acquired by an American country to create a free global mapping system.

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:27 PM

Might Nike’s incredible world record-shattering shoes be a innovators dream or dilemma?

This is the story of the Nike ZoomX Alphafly Next% long-distance world-record-setting shoe. Will it be Nike’s crowning glory or the kiss of death for the sport? 

Let me see if I can make the case for and against and leave you and time to decide.

image credit: Svetlanka 123rf

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:28 PM

Robots can be big or small but are mechanical and made of non-living materials. Not anymore Xenobots are made of living cells, they not living organisms but are alive. The cells don't replicate and die after a while. But that is part of the plan, create a living robot to do a task then breakdown and not cause any trouble. 

Image credit: Xenobot - Tuft University & University of Vermont

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the World

29 January 2020 7:32 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

The first thing to clarify is that the world is not in trouble of dying, it is humanity that is most at risk. Our actions will result in the death of many other species, but then we have always been an extinction factor for our fellow lifeforms on Earth.

This time it is our survival that is in peril. It would not wipe us out but it may reset the population to levels not seen for 300 years. 

Averting a crisis that could mean the death of more than half of the human population sounds like it may need the intervention of everyone. Ideally, that would make things easier, but I think with grassroots campaigning just 3,5% of us and some responsible behaviour by the planets wealthy 1% and the work of a few key individuals we can do it.

Image credit: World Economic Forum

Business Unusual - Matric Results - Let's look at the myriad of courses you can take online

8 January 2020 7:21 PM

Guest : Colin Cullis| Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

Business

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

Unions raise concerns over govt guidelines for essential workers during lockdown

26 March 2020 5:19 PM

Some Joburg residents ignoring travel warnings and heading to other provinces

26 March 2020 4:30 PM

Foreign nationals living in CT church to be accommodated during lockdown

26 March 2020 4:13 PM

