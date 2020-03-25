A tipping point for video conferencing

A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones
Video conferencing began as a way to make it easier to have people who far apart to still meet and discuss important business issues. Some meetings require long trips and even air travel. In the late 90s companies working with the growing internet saw the potential of allowing those connecting on email to be able to connect in person.
Image credit: Zoom
Here is a collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times
This segment usually looks at how business can disrupt our normal routines, this time it is business trying to deal with the disruption caused by a pandemic.
Rather than resign themselves to shutting down their business and waiting for the virus to run its course, these businesses and individuals have opted to do something about it.
Image credit: 123rf.com
Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.
Alphabet owner of Google also owns a company called Verily that plans to use in technology, software, machine learning and the skills of biologists, geneticists and psychologists and even philosophers to model what makes for a healthy human. In their own words, they plan to map humans the way they have mapped the world.
Once we have a better sense of what healthy is and how to monitor we can faster and more accurately determine when something is wrong.
The ultimate goal is to understand how and why we age and potentially overcome it.
image credit: Verily
SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.
It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.
In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world.
Image credit: Starlink
It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.
The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.
South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.
While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases
However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.
Image: 123rf.com
A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.
The founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a global asset management company, is Laurence (Larry), Fink.
He founded the company in the 1980s and it went public in the late 1990s. The assets under management have grown to over $7 trillion and its share price has made Fink a billionaire. Their success is based in part on taking a long term view of returns and an investment it is data gathering tools under the name Aladdin.
Image credit: Pixabay
Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world
It seems right that two Danish coders working for a company in Australia would be acquired by an American country to create a free global mapping system.
Might Nike’s incredible world record-shattering shoes be a innovators dream or dilemma?
This is the story of the Nike ZoomX Alphafly Next% long-distance world-record-setting shoe. Will it be Nike’s crowning glory or the kiss of death for the sport?
Let me see if I can make the case for and against and leave you and time to decide.
image credit: Svetlanka 123rf
Robots can be big or small but are mechanical and made of non-living materials. Not anymore Xenobots are made of living cells, they not living organisms but are alive. The cells don't replicate and die after a while. But that is part of the plan, create a living robot to do a task then breakdown and not cause any trouble.
Image credit: Xenobot - Tuft University & University of Vermont
How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.
The first thing to clarify is that the world is not in trouble of dying, it is humanity that is most at risk. Our actions will result in the death of many other species, but then we have always been an extinction factor for our fellow lifeforms on Earth.
This time it is our survival that is in peril. It would not wipe us out but it may reset the population to levels not seen for 300 years.
Averting a crisis that could mean the death of more than half of the human population sounds like it may need the intervention of everyone. Ideally, that would make things easier, but I think with grassroots campaigning just 3,5% of us and some responsible behaviour by the planets wealthy 1% and the work of a few key individuals we can do it.
Image credit: World Economic Forum