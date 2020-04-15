Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Business Unusual
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

Two million infections, over 125 000 deaths and still climbing; it is fair to say that none of the terrorist threats this century can rival the impact a new virus is having on humanity. So, given the lengths countries were willing to go to counter terrorism, surely nothing should be spared to fight this pandemic?

The lessons from fighting terrorism are that once we give up civil liberty, the chances of getting it back diminish.

 

Image credit: 123rf.com



More episodes from Business Unusual

Business Unusual - How will we live in a world with little privacy?

15 April 2020 7:26 PM

Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:28 PM

Live performances are possibly one of the first industries that were not involved with feeding or sheltering us. From the earliest cave paintings which some speculate were actually sites chosen for musical performances to the TikTok clip you watched today, humans have always sought to entertain. Those with the gift of storytelling transporting those who otherwise would never hear about distant places and grand adventures to balance a life of work and child-rearing.

 

From the most basic stories told around a campfire to the most elaborate stage productions ever staged the history of the arts is as old as the history of humans.

Image: pxfuel.com

A tipping point for video conferencing

1 April 2020 7:29 PM

A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones

Video conferencing began as a way to make it easier to have people who far apart to still meet and discuss important business issues. Some meetings require long trips and even air travel. In the late 90s companies working with the growing internet saw the potential of allowing those connecting on email to be able to connect in person.

Image credit: Zoom

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 8:22 PM

Here is a collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

This segment usually looks at how business can disrupt our normal routines, this time it is business trying to deal with the disruption caused by a pandemic.

Rather than resign themselves to shutting down their business and waiting for the virus to run its course, these businesses and individuals have opted to do something about it.

Image credit: 123rf.com

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:32 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Alphabet owner of Google also owns a company called Verily that plans to use in technology, software, machine learning and the skills of biologists, geneticists and psychologists and even philosophers to model what makes for a healthy human. In their own words, they plan to map humans the way they have mapped the world.

Once we have a better sense of what healthy is and how to monitor we can faster and more accurately determine when something is wrong. 

The ultimate goal is to understand how and why we age and potentially overcome it.

image credit: Verily

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:36 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.

It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.

In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world. 

Image credit: Starlink

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual flu season

4 March 2020 7:34 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.

South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.

While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases

However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.

Image: 123rf.com

$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

26 February 2020 7:26 PM

A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.

The founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a global asset management company, is Laurence (Larry), Fink.

He founded the company in the 1980s and it went public in the late 1990s. The assets under management have grown to over $7 trillion and its share price has made Fink a billionaire. Their success is based in part on taking a long term view of returns and an investment it is data gathering tools under the name Aladdin.

Image credit: Pixabay

Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps

19 February 2020 7:26 PM

Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world

It seems right that two Danish coders working for a company in Australia would be acquired by an American country to create a free global mapping system.

