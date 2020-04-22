How disruptors deal with disruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19 Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed. 6 May 2020 12:52 PM
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Business Unusual
How disruptors deal with disruption

How disruptors deal with disruption

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.

Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.

Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.

They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.

In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:25 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Machine learning related to facial recognition may overtake the risk to privacy that is currently centred on cookies that track your browsing.

Image credit: pxhere

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

15 April 2020 7:31 PM

Two million infections, over 125 000 deaths and still climbing; it is fair to say that none of the terrorist threats this century can rival the impact a new virus is having on humanity. So, given the lengths countries were willing to go to counter terrorism, surely nothing should be spared to fight this pandemic?

The lessons from fighting terrorism are that once we give up civil liberty, the chances of getting it back diminish.

 

Image credit: 123rf.com

Business Unusual - How will we live in a world with little privacy?

15 April 2020 7:26 PM

Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:28 PM

Live performances are possibly one of the first industries that were not involved with feeding or sheltering us. From the earliest cave paintings which some speculate were actually sites chosen for musical performances to the TikTok clip you watched today, humans have always sought to entertain. Those with the gift of storytelling transporting those who otherwise would never hear about distant places and grand adventures to balance a life of work and child-rearing.

 

From the most basic stories told around a campfire to the most elaborate stage productions ever staged the history of the arts is as old as the history of humans.

Image: pxfuel.com

A tipping point for video conferencing

1 April 2020 7:29 PM

A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones

Video conferencing began as a way to make it easier to have people who far apart to still meet and discuss important business issues. Some meetings require long trips and even air travel. In the late 90s companies working with the growing internet saw the potential of allowing those connecting on email to be able to connect in person.

Image credit: Zoom

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 8:22 PM

Here is a collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

This segment usually looks at how business can disrupt our normal routines, this time it is business trying to deal with the disruption caused by a pandemic.

Rather than resign themselves to shutting down their business and waiting for the virus to run its course, these businesses and individuals have opted to do something about it.

Image credit: 123rf.com

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:32 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Alphabet owner of Google also owns a company called Verily that plans to use in technology, software, machine learning and the skills of biologists, geneticists and psychologists and even philosophers to model what makes for a healthy human. In their own words, they plan to map humans the way they have mapped the world.

Once we have a better sense of what healthy is and how to monitor we can faster and more accurately determine when something is wrong. 

The ultimate goal is to understand how and why we age and potentially overcome it.

image credit: Verily

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:36 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.

It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.

In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world. 

Image credit: Starlink

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual flu season

4 March 2020 7:34 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.

South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.

While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases

However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.

Image: 123rf.com

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

