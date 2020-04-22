How disruptors deal with disruption

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.



The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.



South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.



While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases



However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.



Image: 123rf.com

