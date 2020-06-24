Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go.
His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”
In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.
Image credit: 123rf.com
By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea
Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.
In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.
Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.
Image credit: Wikipedia
In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.
That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.
image credit:123rf.com
One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.
America is planning to return to the Moon, it did not intend to stop after the original seven but global conditions made it hard for the US to continue to pay for the missions that in one respect were meant to beat the Russians to the Moon because they beat the Americans into space.
It has been over 50 years since anyone was willing to commit their Presidency and party to funding another attempt even as private companies began looking to do so themselves.
Image credit: NASA
Guest: Cliff de Wit/ CTO and Co-founder at Dexterity DigitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?
Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.
In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.
A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting.
We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.
Image:123rf.com
Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?
Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.
Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.
Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.
They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.
In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.
Image credit: Uber & Airbnb
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.
Machine learning related to facial recognition may overtake the risk to privacy that is currently centred on cookies that track your browsing.
Image credit: pxhere
Two million infections, over 125 000 deaths and still climbing; it is fair to say that none of the terrorist threats this century can rival the impact a new virus is having on humanity. So, given the lengths countries were willing to go to counter terrorism, surely nothing should be spared to fight this pandemic?
The lessons from fighting terrorism are that once we give up civil liberty, the chances of getting it back diminish.
Image credit: 123rf.com