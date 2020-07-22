What the Twitter hack says about us

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
CSIR researcher tracking the numbers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ridhwaan Suliman - Senior researcher at CSIR
Today at 12:37
The Sarb’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Announcement/ African Development Bank approves R5bn Covid-19 loan to South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gina Schoeman- Citibank economist
Today at 12:40
AZAR JAMMINE: Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 12:41
More state officials get Covid19- But what happens when the person holding the highest office has Covid19?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 12:45
Liverpool wins the title - trophy is delivered
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 12:45
Update: Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged murderer, Muzikayise Malephane, returns to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Clip: CHAMPIONS! Liverpool's Premier League trophy lift
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Liverpool Lift First League Trophy Since 1990.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ian Parker, Chairman Liverpool Supporters Club Gauteng.
Today at 13:20
Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nanandi Albers
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Smith
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Riley G
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riley Giandhari
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Researchers find 'huge discrepancy' between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Parliament hears from unions fighting to save jobs at the SABC Last month the SABC announced it was beginning a process which could lead to the retrenchment of 600 employees... 23 July 2020 12:35 PM
SA records new high in daily Covid-19 deaths South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period. 23 July 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff. 23 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Local
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol woul... 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
What the Twitter hack says about us

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter


More episodes from Business Unusual

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:25 PM

A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.

Image credit: Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:25 PM

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go. 

His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:26 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.

In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.

Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.

 

Image credit: Wikipedia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking the unbanked

3 June 2020 7:26 PM

In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.

That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.

image credit:123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:25 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

America is planning to return to the Moon, it did not intend to stop after the original seven but global conditions made it hard for the US to continue to pay for the missions that in one respect were meant to beat the Russians to the Moon because they beat the Americans into space.

It has been over 50 years since anyone was willing to commit their Presidency and party to funding another attempt even as private companies began looking to do so themselves.

Image credit: NASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual- What is Artificial intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future?

20 May 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit/ CTO and Co-founder at Dexterity Digital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:28 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.  

In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.

A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting. 

We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.

Image:123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

