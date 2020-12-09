What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
The Makers Landing, V&A's new food cornerstone opens today
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Lift-off for Lift
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gidon Novick - Co-Founder at Lift Airline
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa -KWAKHONA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What now for Brexit as deadline looms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 07:20
CPOA CFO on closures of three Cape Flats facilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolani Phukwana - CPOA CFO
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Craig Bullock
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Bullock - High Performance Manager at DanceSport South Africa
Today at 08:21
City Faves : CrossStitchSupplies.co.za
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Barnard - Owner of CrossStitchSupplies.co.za
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Clifford Coonan from DW in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neeroj Daya - Owner of Fine Furniture in Paarden Eiland
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze-2020 VISION: Reflecting on her Lockdown Diaries of 202o
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy Crossing with Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 11:45
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
View all Local
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund. 10 December 2020 7:27 PM
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover. 10 December 2020 2:56 PM
View all Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive seaso... 9 December 2020 1:41 PM
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.) 9 December 2020 1:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
View all Entertainment
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0


More episodes from Business Unusual

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:25 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 

One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks. 

An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate. 

Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.

Image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:24 PM

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned. 

Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.

A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

Business Local

Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds

Local

Popular Cape Town summer markets fall victim to Covid-19 resurgence

Local

EWN Highlights

US considers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval

11 December 2020 5:40 AM

France to impose virus curfew after lockdown, including New Year's Eve

10 December 2020 8:46 PM

Biden taps Susan Rice for domestic policy role, other Obama vets

10 December 2020 8:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA