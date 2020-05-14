Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Lockdown Binge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 21:31
LUNCHTIME LIVE with Jarrad Ricketts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
jarrad rickets
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Politics
SA economy opens steadily - will it bring any relief to the contraction? On Monday many sectors of the economy will return to business as usual. 28 May 2020 6:43 PM
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
arrow_forward
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Guest:
Rebecca Davis

Rebecca Davis, senior reporter at the Daily Maverick, speaks to us about the
government's responding papers in the tobacco lawsuit yesterday, should SA doctors
treating Covid-19 get legal immunity from treatment lawsuits, and how
the psychological effects of lockdown are being studied with interest.



More episodes from Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

14 May 2020 3:56 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

30 April 2020 3:57 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

16 April 2020 3:57 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

9 April 2020 3:54 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

2 April 2020 3:54 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

26 March 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

12 March 2020 4:07 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B

27 February 2020 4:02 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B

20 February 2020 4:02 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Patel: It's now up to businesses, workers and consumers to curb COVID-19 spread

28 May 2020 6:50 PM

Mkhize: WC's high COVID-19 cases due to outbreaks in retail stores, factories

28 May 2020 5:30 PM

Opposition critical of WC govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

28 May 2020 5:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA